While the Nebraska Legislature never passed the EPIC Option in the recently concluded session, that doesn’t mean the proposal is dead.
Supporters who urge replacing all the state’s property, income, sales and inheritance taxes with a one-time consumption tax — while also getting rid of nearly all exemptions — are looking to get enough petition signatures to put it on the November 2024 ballot.
A total of 160,000 signatures are needed, with 5% of 38 counties represented. The deadline to turn it into the state for signature validation is July 1, 2024.
And while that is still more than a year away, supporters are trying to keep the momentum going that they achieved this past session.
Steve Jessen of Norfolk, who has discussed the issue with the Madison County Board of Commissioners several times, said the principles of what created the EPIC Option are largely the same.
They include the need for a tax code that is simple, transparent, neutral and stable.
Many states, including Nebraska, have tax provisions that depart from these sound policies, Jessen said. That isn’t just his opinion, but that of the Tax Foundation, another group that has studied Nebraska’s tax system and has suggested reforms, he said.
By replacing all those state taxes, consumers instead would simply pay a tax when purchasing new goods and services. Almost all exemptions, except groceries and items used in production, would be removed.
Tax Foundation is a Washington, D.C., think tank founded in 1937. It analyzes state and federal tax structures, with many of its findings published on its website.
Jessen, who also visited the Knox County Board of Supervisors this week, will be discussing the EPIC Option at other North Central and Northeast Nebraska locations.
On Tuesday, June 13, the EPIC Option will be discussed at the Handlebend Tap, 215 E. Douglas St. in O’Neill, from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Freedom Hall in Bloomfield will be the site of another forum from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20. Supporters also are planning to attend the Nebraska State Home Builders Association meeting on Thursday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.
Also, supporters will be at the Ranch Expo in Bassett on Wednesday and Thursday, June 21-22.
Then on Tuesday, June 27, from 7 to 9 p.m., there will be a forum at the Pierce County Fairgrounds Pavilion in Pierce.
Jessen said taxes are a major consideration for states that help determine economic growth. The Tax Foundation has found that states that pursue education or infrastructure improvements may have to wait years or even decades before reaping the economic benefits of their actions, but changes to a state’s tax code can spur immediate investment and growth.
“I point this out because we are continually doing economic development,” Jessen said. “We’re trying to attract these people and businesses to us by putting out money. What this is saying is that is unnecessary. What you have to do is eliminate the tax obstacles that stops (growth) from happening.”
An ideal tax code is broad-based and has low rates, Jessen said. The EPIC Option exemplifies this, while also getting rid of exemptions and “carve-outs” that treat industries or businesses more favorably than others, he said.
According to the Tax Foundation, Nebraska has the eighth-highest property taxes in the nation and the highest state income tax for those earning more than $75,000 of all its bordering states. South Dakota and Wyoming do not have any state income taxes.
And all Nebraska’s tax relief programs in recent years do not provide much relief but instead only shift taxes from one area to another, Jessen said.