MADISON — The contributions that Madison County and the City of Norfolk make to the city’s economic development fund are investments designed to grow the Norfolk area economy.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said economic growth helps to increase property valuation and sales taxes that hopefully will widen the tax base.
And over time, economic growth is needed to broaden the tax base so it is more affordable for everyone.
Moenning’s comments came toward the end of a discussion during Tuesday’s meeting of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
The discussion was preceded by a presentation by Candice Alder, the City of Norfolk economic development director, who gave about a 30-minute presentation of activities by her office in the past year.
The discussion included business recruitment and expansion, entrepreneurship and business development, community revitalization and development efforts and issues affecting the economic vitality of the area.
Alder said the economic development team finally is fully staffed. Melissa Figueroa joined the office in May 2022 and is a business resource specialist, overseeing incentives and grant opportunities.
Mikah Wheeler joined last October. He serves as the economic development coordinator, focusing on identifying commercial and industrial sites for inclusion in the city’s property database.
One of the highlights of the past year included putting together the master plan for a 230-acre site east and south of the CIE ethanol plant in two parcels. It is owned by the late Paul McIntosh family.
“We applied for and received an NPPD site readiness assistance program grant to help facilitate that process,” Alder said. “This is actually the second readiness assistance grant that we have received from NPPD.”
The planning helps to provide conceptual layouts if the property was to be divided, which helps to maximize industrial land. It also provides valuable information, such as soil types, and identifies any challenges with the property that might exist, Alder said.
Other major highlights include:
— Milk Specialties is expanding operations, including a 14,000-square-foot dryer building and a 9,200-square-foot liquid processing warehouse. It is expected to create about 29 new jobs. Staff assisted by submitting a $300,000 site and building project grant.
— Norfolk Crush has continued construction of its 280-acre site, with an anticipated investment of $375 million. The plant will crush about 38.5 million bushels of soybeans annually or 110,000 bushels daily. It will create 50 to 55 jobs. Staff assisted by submitting a $200,000 site and building project grant.
— Staff assisted with the master planning for the Bradford Business Park in southwest Norfolk. Multiple inquires have been received for heavy commercial and light industrial uses. Already two purchases have occurred and one purchase was made for an expansion.
— Other work has included answering requests for information from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. That includes 12 projects in 2022 and seven already this year. These projects usually involve competing against multiple states in the Midwest.
— More than 500 acres are available with options on land. When the city and county partnership began, no options existed. It locks in the price for prospective companies.
— There also are various places that have launched, including Intersect Incubator and Coworker Space in downtown Norfolk. City economic funds have helped to sponsor it for $26,400 per year, ending in 2024.
— The office has participated in Entrepreneurial Community Activation Process (ECAP), to help complete strategizing communities. That includes in Battle Creek, Tilden, Newman Grove and Meadow Grove. It includes meetings and survey review and community conversations, led by University of Nebraska Extension.
— Assistance with community priorities in the county, including Madison.
Both commissioners and City of Norfolk officials said they were impressed with all the new housing that had been added in recent years. The office has helped in a variety of ways.
Norfolk and the county appears to be well-positioned for more growth, they noted.
As an example, commissioner Ron Schmidt asked what businesses might be well-suited to locate next to Norfolk Crush. Moenning said that’s a great question.
“I don’t think we even understand what’s all going to come of it and that whole campus that has been built out there,” Moenning said. “It really is well-positioned for more.”
And take the CIE ethanol plant, which is being converted from producing a commodity to a higher end product in the marketplace, Moenning said.
“There are a lot of exciting things,” he said.
Moenning said he appreciates the county’s partnership with the city. While Moenning said he can understand the county seeking to draw down the reserve in the economic development fund, he hopes that the long-term commitment from the county stays.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said that partnership would as far as he is concerned. In two years after the reserves are reduced, it will need to be revisited.
“I’m with you in the long term of all this and the stability of it,” Uhlir said. “It’s an ends to a means in trying to get that reserve down.”
Uhlir also referenced a new law last year, the Property Tax Request Act. It requires political subdivisions such as school districts, cities, counties and community colleges to inform taxpayers by mail with a pink postcard if the subdivisions seek to raise their annual property tax asking by more than 2%, plus real growth.
“I know you guys didn’t have to be on the pink card last year, but that was not a lot of fun. And 70% of what I got talked to about was city stuff. I was the only elected official at the table. The rest were bureaucrats,” Uhlir said. “There’s some frustration out there with a pretty good portion of our residents who pay taxes.”