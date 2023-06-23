MADISON — A Hastings man who stole a pair of vehicles earlier this year in Norfolk while drunk will spend at least the next 11½ months behind bars.
Jeray Four Cloud, 20, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 32 to 38 months in prison for felony theft and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content over .15%. His sentence entails 30 to 36 months for theft and 2 months for DUI.
Four Cloud, who was given credit for 132 days already served in jail, will be eligible for parole after serving 16 months of his sentence, meaning he could be paroled in June 2024. With good behavior, he will be released after serving 19 months.
On Feb. 11 around 1:20 a.m., Norfolk police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Queen City Boulevard for a report of a hit-and-run accident. A pickup believed to be driven by the suspect had fled northbound from the scene.
About 15 minutes after the hit-and-run was reported, police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Elm Avenue for a report of a separate pickup driving recklessly. While en route to the reckless vehicle report, an officer located the first vehicle, a 1999 Ford pickup, that had left the scene of the Queen City Boulevard accident.
While the officer was observing the Ford, a nearby resident approached the officer and said someone had crashed a white pickup, a 2010 Dodge Ram 3500, in a yard on Magnet Street and that a previously attached utility trailer was in a second yard nearby. The pickup and trailer were owned by Borgmann Construction.
About 1:50 a.m., police were notified that a male, later identified as Four Cloud, had tried to enter a house in the 600 block of North 13th Street, which was within a few blocks of where the two pickups and trailer were found by officers.
Police made contact with Four Cloud and learned that he had arrest warrants out of Adams County. When questioned, Four Cloud admitted to stealing both pickups. The Ford was valued at more than $2,700, the Dodge at nearly $23,000.
An officer also detected the odor of alcohol emitting from Four Cloud, who admitted to drinking vodka before stealing the vehicles. A preliminary breath test showed that Four Cloud’s BAC was near .28, more than three times the legal limit. A chemical breath test yielded a result of about .22.
Four Cloud told Kube that most of the vehicle thefts he has committed have been the result of being heavily intoxicated. He had been to treatment three times, he said, for alcohol and drug addictions that started when he was 13 years old.
Once his criminal cases are behind him, Four Cloud said his plan is to leave Nebraska and start over elsewhere.
“That's not a plan,” Kube said, “because the problem is within you. It's not just the area where you live or the state where you live. Because no matter where you go, there's going to be people who use, there's going to be people that you're going to be able to find that pretty readily have access to (drugs).
“It has to be something that you address that changes your perception inside.”
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Four Cloud had developed a pattern of behavior that involves stealing vehicles, as evidenced by theft convictions Four Cloud had compiled in Adams County.
“It is a little scary what the defendant said here today that, when he's stealing these cars, he's intoxicated,” Kiernan said. “So that means he's driven under the influence many times — in this case as well — so that's dangerous. … On this particular night, he stole two vehicles in quick succession, causing extensive and expensive damage to both.”
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Four Cloud endured a difficult upbringing. He had minimal contact with his father; his stepfather had sexually assaulted Four Cloud and his sisters and his mother did nothing to stop it; and he had been placed in custody of another family member who later gave up custody, resulting in his placement in foster care.
“He's pretty young; I don't think this is something where we need to throw away the key,” Hartner said. “Hopefully, he's (in prison) long enough that he can get some treatment done and then figure out a better plan upon his release — what he's going to do with himself.”
Kube told Four Cloud that he got the impression that Four Cloud doesn’t feel as though he can change. The judge said, though, that he felt sorry for Four Cloud and agreed with Hartner that her client was someone who was “put behind the eight-ball.”
“And quite honestly, I don't really blame you for anything,” Kube told Four Cloud. “You know, when a young person such as yourself doesn't have any positive people in their life and reinforcements for positive conduct, this is kind of what happens. And really, you’re kind of left to your own devices at this point, which means you have to make a decision. It has to come from you. You have to want to change.”
In addition to his prison sentence, Four Cloud was ordered to pay $4,620.36 to Borgmann Construction for damages done to the company’s pickup and trailer. He also was fined $500 and had his driver’s license revoked for 6 months.
Others were scheduled to be sentenced for the following:
Burglary
— Gonzalo Amescua, 48, 708 N. First St., tested positive for benzodiazepine, THC, methamphetamine, amphetamine and fentanyl. Kube revoked Amescua’s bond, remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and continued his sentencing to July.
Probation violation on the convictions of attempted assault by strangulation, obstructing a police officer
— Jeffrey L. Hoadley, 31, 1000 Koenigstein Ave., 3-year probation term extended 9 months.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, attempted failure to appear
— Adelio Munoz-Lopez, 33, Wayne, 20 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 5 days served, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999), resisting arrest, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more)
— Robert B. Waite, 38, 512 Hastings Ave., tested positive for THC. Kube revoked Waite’s bond, remanded his custody to the sheriff’s office and continued his sentencing to Friday.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Crystal Legate, 48, 1205 W. Phillip Ave., 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 11 days served, 1 year of postrelease supervision, costs.
— Jennifer Perrin, 41, Norfolk, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 23 days served, costs.
— Jason L. Jensen, 46, 1205 S. Eighth St., 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 41 days served, 1 year of postrelease supervision, costs.