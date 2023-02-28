MADISON — A Norfolk man who has a history marred with hostile interactions with police was sentenced to jail on Monday.
Tyler Brandt, 25, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 6 months in jail and 24 months of probation for third-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and disturbing the peace, all misdemeanors.
Brandt had been scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 21, but he tested positive on that day for THC, amphetamines and methamphetamine, resulting in his hearing being moved to Monday. The 6-month jail sentence coincides with Brandt’s resisting arrest conviction, with probation as the sentence for the remaining counts.
Brandt’s convictions derive from a May 7, 2021, incident that began with a domestic disturbance involving Brandt and a man who had a protection order against him.
Officers had contact with Brandt — who was described by police as intoxicated — near the front porch area of a residence in the 1500 block of South Fourth Street.
An agitated Brandt told responding officers that he would punch them if they didn’t leave. Brandt went inside his residence and then came back outside and continued to threaten police.
Brandt started to approach an officer and then was ordered to stay back. The officer stuck out his arm to prevent Brandt from walking into him.
The then 23-year-old Brandt reached out and swatted the officer’s hand away, so the officer placed the palm of his hand on Brandt's chest, pushing him back. Brandt responded by stepping toward the officer again, swinging his left arm and hitting the front of the officer’s right shoulder.
Brandt was brought to the ground and placed under arrest. He then went limp to prevent officers from placing him in a police cruiser.
Kube, who took note of Brandt’s prior convictions for obstructing police and assaults on officers, said it seemed as though Brandt does not get along well with law enforcement officers.
Brandt conceded that he was in the wrong but said he had gotten drunk that day as a way to avoid getting high, clouding his judgment.
The judge told Brandt that his criminal history was too long for his age. An emotional Brandt, who often pleaded with Kube for a chance at probation on Monday, said past probation sentences had been successful for him.
“I’d kiss the ground that I walk on and be grateful (if I received probation),” Brandt said. “I know the officers didn’t mean any harm to me.”
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Brandt not only has an issue with law enforcement, but he also has difficulty following court orders in that, while out on bond, he repeatedly violated a protection order that had been sought against him by the victim.
“And I'm not sure I would necessarily agree that his prior probations have been a success,” Kiernan said. “If they were, then he wouldn’t keep getting into trouble going forward.”
Kiernan added that Brandt appeared to blame police for his actions in the pre-sentence investigation and didn’t take responsibility. The deputy county attorney said he concurred with the PSI’s recommendation of incarceration.
Frederick Bartell, Brandt’s attorney, said Brandt had made a tremendous effort before sentencing to address his dual diagnosis of mental illness and substance abuse — at least until he tested positive for drugs last week.
He had enrolled in multiple stints of in-patient care for his substance abuse and also went to a facility for behavioral health treatment.
“So he was doing a lot to try to get himself right,” Bartell said. “Tyler Brandt is an individual who is actively seeking help, but he needs help in seeking help. … And so that's what I think the probation office is well suited to do — is to get him the assistance to get involved in whatever programming he needs and also have accountability for him.”
Brandt had initially been charged with third-degree assault on an officer and terroristic threats, both felonies, before those charges were reduced as part of a plea bargain. Video footage of Brandt’s interaction with the officer showed that, while he was disrespectful, Bartell said, he was not violent.
“In terms of the assault on an officer — I’m not trying to minimize it — but it wasn't really an assault on an officer,” the defense attorney said. “I'm doubtful whether the interaction with Tyler caused the officer any pain. … Tyler was wagging his finger to the officer’s face, the officer pushed him back, and Tyler kind of swatted back at him.
“There wasn't a true punch. It wasn't a significant interaction between Tyler and the officer.”
Brandt told Kube that he was filled with remorse and regret.
Kube could have sentenced Brandt to a maximum of 4 years and 3 months in jail. He said Brandt has an issue with blaming others on top of his struggles with substance abuse.
“I don't think that you are very good at taking responsibility for your own actions,” Kube said, “unless they're good actions. You praise yourself for doing well on probation. If you did well on probation, you wouldn't be in front of me.”
Putting Brandt in jail wouldn’t necessarily be good for society, good for Brandt or good for the jail, Kube said, but it was concerning that Brandt continued committing the same offenses.
“It's one thing to use drugs; it's another thing to be violent against people.” Kube said. “And I think you probably have a problem with both.”
Brandt was credited with 22 days served in jail. With good behavior, he will be released in mid-May. He also must serve an additional 90 days in jail before the end of his probation.
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges:
Attempted terroristic threats, third-degree assault
— Bryan L. Corley, 47, Madison County Jail, was sentenced to 24 months of probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 45 days served and court costs.
Burglary
— Gonzalo Amescua, 48, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, theft by shoplifting ($501-$1,499)
— Stefanie N. Applequist, 40, 805 N. Ninth St., failed to appear. Kube revoked Applequist’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for her arrest.
Fraudulent acquisition of a controlled substance, failure to appear
— Hazel Giron, 20, Sioux City, had a motion to continue her arraignment sustained.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
— Pamela L. Burns, 29, 304 N. 10th St., Apt. 3, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Bradley R. Bussey, 59, 312 N. Ninth St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving during revocation, tampering with evidence, speeding
— Jeffrey S. Forney, 49, Columbus, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, probation violation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Michael J. Fowler, 31, Columbus, pleaded guilty to both charges.
First-degree forgery, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — second offense
— Adam L. Fuerhoff, 35, Pierce, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499)
— Kiana N. Garcia, 41, 708 N. First St., pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Sandra J. Harris, 40, Howells, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine — two counts
— Crystal Legate, 48, 1205 W. Phillip Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Third-degree assault
— Terron M. Nelson, 22, 913 S. Third St., pleaded guilty.
Third-degree assault — two counts
— Marlin A. Smith Jr., 21, 904 Syracuse Ave., Apt. H, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Third-degree assault — fight by mutual consent
— Destiny T. Tumbs, 27, 1704 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 2, pleaded no contest.
Terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony
— Israel Salvador Turquiz, 29, 700 S. Fourth St., had a motion to continue his arraignment sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, driving during revocation
— Bradley Miller, 36, Madison County Jail, had his bond reduced from $20,000 to $15,000.
Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
— Gina A. Barrett, 20, Madison County Jail, had a request to reduce her bond denied by District Judge Mark Johnson.