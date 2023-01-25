MADISON — Cody Randall appeared at his sentencing with a six-page criminal history chalked with convictions for assault against women, drug possession, robbery and more.
Further, the 32-year-old Norfolk man pleaded guilty in December to first-degree assault and delivery of methamphetamine. He promised District Judge James Kube on Tuesday that he was going to make changes to “regain control of myself,” despite a rap sheet that might suggest otherwise.
Kube, acknowledging Randall’s unfavorable criminal history and the seriousness of his most recent convictions, sentenced Randall to 8 to 12 years in prison. His sentence includes 4 to 6 years each for assault and meth delivery.
On Nov. 2, Norfolk police took an assault report from a woman who had come to the police station. The woman said Randall assaulted her by striking her with a tote on Aug. 4, fracturing her arm. The victim had to have surgery to repair the injury.
On Nov. 1, the woman and Randall were in another physical altercation in which she was assaulted, injuring the same broken arm. Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Randall held the woman’s previously broken arm behind her back and squeezed it during the Nov. 1 argument.
The victim also told police about various other times in the past when she was injured by Randall.
Kube told Randall that it appeared from the pre-sentence investigation report that Randall was blaming the victim for what happened. Randall said he wasn’t trying to fault the victim for what took place but, instead, show that the victim had issues with starting arguments and often would yell at him.
“It goes both ways. It’s not just me being abusive,” Randall said.
Randall said he would become vulnerable when the victim yelled at him and that she took advantage of him.
He also disputed what had taken place when he broke the victim’s arm, telling the judge that he didn’t strike the victim with a tote. Instead, Randall said, he threw the tote at the victim, which caused her to fall. The victim’s arm may have broken when she fell, not when she was struck with the tote, he said.
Kube mentioned numerous prior assaults for which Randall had been convicted, as well as three protection orders that had been filed against him by previous partners.
Randall said at least one of the victims lied about prior assaults or retracted her initial statements to police. He also disputed the most recent victim’s statement to police that she was repeatedly abused by Randall.
Randall’s meth delivery conviction stemmed from a Feb. 25, 2021, incident in which he sold 2 grams of meth to a confidential informant for $90.
As part of the plea agreement in Randall’s case, prosecutors agreed to recommend 6 to 10 years between the two cases. Kiernan asked Kube not to sentence Randall to less than the recommendation.
“He broke (the victim’s) ulna in such a way that she had to have surgery and a metal plate and screws implanted into her left forearm from the damage it caused,” Kiernan said. “The victim said the abuse had been ongoing. … It wasn’t until he held that same arm behind her back and squeezed it that she had enough and reported it to law enforcement.”
Kiernan said Randall not only has a history of abusing women, but he’s also a drug dealer.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Randall wasn’t going to pretend that his criminal history was something it wasn’t.
With regard to the meth delivery, Randall wasn’t going to deny what happened, Hartner said. He was caught dealing drugs.
As for the assault, the defense attorney said Randall simply wanted to explain that the relationship was toxic on both sides.
Randall has struggled significantly with substance abuse, Hartner said. He first used marijuana at 8 years old, alcohol at 10 and meth at 12. He began selling meth at 16 as a source of income, something brought on by Randall’s difficult upbringing, Hartner said.
Randall also has struggled with his mental health and has used meth as a means to cope, she said.
The defense attorney asked Kube to follow the 6- to 10-year sentencing recommendation. She told the judge that Randall, who has seven children with four mothers, would take advantage of programming in prison and attempt to get on work release and support his kids.
Randall, who said he was ready to start walking a straight and narrow path, read a letter of apology to Kube.
“The hard truth is I need help with my mental health and my meth addiction,” he said. “I want to regain control of myself, and I’m willing to do anything to do that, in prison and on the streets.”
Randall said his actions were inexcusable, that he was filled with regret, sorrow and compassion.
Kube told Randall that neither his criminal history nor the seriousness of his most recent felony convictions boded in his favor. The judge also said he didn’t really care whether Randall swung the tote at the assault victim or threw it at her.
“You were so mad that you lost your temper again involving a woman, and you either threw it or swung it so hard that it either knocked her down sufficiently enough to break her arm when she fell, or it broke her arm before she fell. … It takes a lot to break an arm.
“This pattern of violent behavior — the assaultive-type behavior you’ve shown — is obviously very concerning.”
Randall was given credit for 83 days served in jail. He has to serve 4 years of his sentence before he can be paroled and 6 years before he can be released.
Others appeared (or did not appear) for sentencing on the following:
Attempted possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
— Lindy R. Rath, 38, 513 Verges Ave., tested positive for methamphetamine. Kube revoked Rath’s bond and remanded her custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Attempted assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, criminal mischief (1,500-$4,999)
— Byron D. Shiadek, 71, 1700 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 412, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 51 days served, 18 months’ probation, $2,212.12 restitution, costs.
Third-degree assault
— Brian M. Anderson, 41, Battle Creek, 52 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 52 days served, costs.
Probation violation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Colby R. Anderson, 39, 808 W. Park Ave., had his 24-month probation term continued.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Deak A. Chamberlain, 59, 2214 W. Norfolk Ave., failed to appear. Kube revoked Chamberlain’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Charles J. Simons, 46, Madison County Jail, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 42 days served, costs.
Attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, driving under suspension
— Justis J. Calkins, 25, Reception and Treatment Center, 1 to 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 22 days served, costs.