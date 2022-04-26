MADISON — A Minnesota man who caused a three-vehicle injury accident at a busy Norfolk intersection in January could be sentenced to prison.
Christopher Wood, 39, pleaded guilty to third-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of greater than .15 grams, a Class 3A felony, on Monday in district court. In exchange, the Madison County Attorney’s Office dismissed charges of obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.
About 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 27, Norfolk police and rescue personnel were called to the intersection of 13th Street and Omaha Avenue for a three-vehicle accident with injuries.
Upon arrival, officers were initially unsure who had been driving a 2012 Nissan Quest that was determined to be involved in the crash. Through an independent witness and an occupant of the Quest, police were able to identify the driver of the Quest as Wood.
Police said they observed Wood having bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and poor balance. He apparently admitted to drinking alcohol before driving but responded with “not that much” when asked about the amount he had consumed.
An officer then told Wood that an investigation would be needed into a possible DUl. Wood told the officer multiple times that he was not going anywhere with him before he eventually agreed to walk with the officer toward his police cruiser.
While walking to the cruiser, Wood pulled away from the officer and told the officer not to touch him. He then continued to try to move away, preventing officers from handcuffing him. He eventually had to be taken to the ground so that police could handcuff him, according to an affidavit supporting his arrest.
Wood was later transported to Faith Regional Health Services for medical evaluation, but police at the time didn’t have authority to arrest him because of his medical state at the time.
On Jan. 31, police received a medical record while trying to get Wood cleared for jail housing. The record showed that Wood’s BAC was .361 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood, more than four times the legal limit for driving.
At least one other person was transported to Faith Regional Health Services with nonlife-threatening injuries, and two of the vehicles, including the one driven by Wood, were a total loss.
Wood, who has a warrant for his arrest in Minnesota, has been held at the Madison County Jail on a $50,000 bond, with 10% required for release, since his arrest. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, June 16.
Others appeared before Kube on the following charges:
Driving during revocation
— Luis J. Morales, 31, 205 E. Klug Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Sex offender registration violation
— Vernon S. Munson, 52, 2014 N. Highway 35, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Ashley M. Ramirez, 34, 607 Cedar Ave., No. 25, pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence
— Lindy R. Rath, 37, 513 Verges Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, attempted tampering with evidence
— Sergio R. Salazar Peña, 37, Columbus, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Intentional child abuse, soliciting prostitution of a minor
— Herman L. Santifer, 55, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Rick C. Stoffer, 65, 900 S. Second St., pleaded guilty.
Theft by deception ($5,000 or more)
— Dee Dee A. Yawn, 51, Pierce, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Probation violation for theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999), theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999), driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Landon M. Batenhorst, 27, Madison County Jail, had his hearing continued.
Probation violation for attempted custody order violation
— Leticia K. Wiebelhaus, 36, 1215 Fieldcrest Drive, had her hearing continued.
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999)
— Colin McConnell-Vontz, 24, Madison County Jail, had a request denied to reduce his bond from $20,000 to $10,000.
Probation violation for theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — third offense
— Mwitumwa Kanguya, 27, Lincoln, admitted to violating his probation. He was sentenced to 300 days in the Madison County Jail and was given credit for enough time served to be released.
Probation violation for obstructing a police officer, criminal impersonation
— Tori M. Wooters, 26, Antelope County Jail, admitted to violating her probation.