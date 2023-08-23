Despite efforts to improve the appeal of downtown Norfolk, the area still fits the blighted and substandard designation.
But that’s not necessarily bad news.
Jeff Ray, a planner for JEO Consulting, offered a presentation to the Norfolk Planning Commission at its regular meeting on Tuesday morning. The presentation came during a public hearing for commissioners to consider the recommendation of the downtown area study.
“Under Nebraska community development law, you can create a blight and substandard determination study for usually two reasons: One is for use of tax increment financing (TIF), and the other is for removal of blight and substandard under the federal HUD guidelines for downtown revitalization,” Ray said. “Under that particular authority is really what’s driving this today.”
Ray said JEO has been working with the city to get the study going and update the existing plan created after the original blight and substandard study was completed in 2010.
Having an area declared as blighted and substandard is the first step in a generalized redevelopment plan. The updated study is needed for economic development to pursue specific grants targeting the downtown area.
There are 12 areas of focus to determine blight, including the number of deteriorating structures, unsanitary or unsafe conditions, average age of structures greater than 40, improper subdivision and obsolete platting and economic or social liabilities. There are four areas to determine substandard, including dilapidation and dangerous conditions.
Ray used photographs of various places in the downtown area to illustrate evidence of the blighted and substandard characteristics about which he spoke.
“If there’s a picture of something that’s in there, it’s not meant to be offensive to anybody,” he said. “It’s not meant to point out to anybody that they need to fix this or the city needs to do it. This is simply just documenting that these characteristics are present that you could declare the area blighted and substandard.”
The updated study covered an identical area that was covered in 2010. The study showed that 71% of the structures in the area were rated as deteriorating, and the average age of structures is about 90 years.
These characteristics combined with other findings in the study — overgrowth and debris, faulty layout, site deteriorating — were compiled and laid over the GIS map.
“When you turn all of those on, you can look and make sure that there are characteristics that are dispersed throughout the entire district and not just one or two lots that are swaying enough characteristics to uncharacteristically broad brush everything,” Ray said.
Ray complimented the city on the condition of many of its downtown streets and sidewalks before telling commissioners that nearly every parcel had some type of detail that allowed for a blighted or substandard designation.
Nine of the 12 blighted conditions were found throughout the study area, and three of the four substandard conditions were found, as well, he said.
“Overall, that is what led us to believe this should indeed be considered blighted and substandard,” he said.
After brief discussion regarding how the study corresponds to TIF usage, commissioner Martin Griffith inquired about whether any of the study was done because there was another plan upcoming that involved TIF.
City planner Valerie Grimes said there is not to her knowledge: “The grant our economic development wants to go for requires the blight and substandard (study) be 10 years or less, and what’s laid on the downtown area now is 12 to 15 years old, so that’s why we’re redoing it.”
With no more discussion, commissioners closed the hearing and voted unanimously to recommend passing the study on to the Norfolk City Council for approval.