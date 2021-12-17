MADISON — A Norfolk man was escorted out of the courtroom Thursday morning after displaying abhorrent behavior and testing positive for an assortment of drugs.
Ronald Zephier, 18, was scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday for a conviction of possession of methamphetamine. But Zephier, who took a drug test before his hearing, walked into the courtroom in a loopy manner and appeared to be softly speaking to himself.
The Norfolk man was directed by a Madison County sheriff’s deputy to take a seat in the jury box. He then started to wave his head around in a circular motion and continued talking to himself.
Judge James Kube was presiding over a separate hearing while Zephier was seated in the jury box, and the judge briefly paused because of Zephier’s agitated behavior.
A sergeant signaled for Zephier to lower his voice, but Zephier did exactly the opposite. It was unclear what he was saying, but Zephier’s voice got louder, so the sergeant paged a deputy to return to the courtroom to address Zephier’s behavior.
The deputy arrived in the courtroom and appeared to be telling Zephier to behave in the courtroom, but a dazed Zephier refused and continued behaving erratically. The sergeant then directed the deputy to escort Zephier out of the courtroom, which Zephier resisted.
Kube was forced to pause again as he was handing down a separate defendant’s sentence.
As both the deputy and sergeant accompanied Zephier out of the jury box and the courtroom, Zephier continued to resist and could be heard speaking aggressively toward the deputy.
“You’re crazy. Wait, I’m crazy, too,” Zephier said. “... I’m going to sock the (expletive) out of you. Get the (expletive) out.”
Shortly after Zephier’s courtroom antics, Kube took Zephier’s case up so it could be on record.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, told the judge that Zephier’s drug test turned up a positive result for THC, amphetamine and methamphetamine.
According to Kiernan, Zephier also showed up to the courthouse with “a number” of baggies on him that were believed to contain meth residue.
Kiernan indicated that Zephier may have ingested the drugs before arriving at the courthouse.
“While one can only speculate, you could suspect he consumed (drugs) very shortly before coming to court today,” Kiernan said.
Kube then revoked Zephier’s bond and announced that his case could not be taken up again until he returns a clean drug test.
Zephier also had shown up to court for a hearing on Sept. 27. On that day, Zephier had tested positive for the same three drugs but left the courthouse before his hearing. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest, but Zephier returned to the courthouse later that day.
Zephier pleaded guilty to meth possession on Oct. 25. He also was scheduled to appear Thursday for arraignment in a separate case in which he is charged with felony theft and misdemeanor criminal mischief following an alleged incident in September.
Others appeared (or did not appear) Thursday for their arraignments or pretrials on the following charges:
Driving under the influence — third offense
— Richard A. Brand, 58, 1400 W. Norfolk Ave., pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
— Esaul J. Castillo, 42, Nebraska Department of Corrections, pleaded no contest. His sentencing was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of psilocybin
— Rodney S. Bussey, 60, 312 N. Ninth St., Apt. 1, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Arachelys M. Chavez Correa, 23, 908 S. 14th Place, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Michael J. Fowler, 30, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., pleaded not guilty.
— Georgia M. Little, 19, Beemer, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, obstructing governmental operations, probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— David M. Duncan, 44, Grand Island, denied the alleged violation and pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine and obstructing governmental operations.
Narcotic drug violation
— Hazel Giron, 19, Norfolk, pleaded not guilty.
Third-degree assault of a health care professional — two counts
— Silas N. Grey, 25, 1700 N. Victory Road, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Postrelease supervision violation for third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief ($0-$500)
— Dustin W. Peterson, 40, 611 S. 10th St., denied the alleged violation.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fourth offense
— Matthew V. Vaughan, 36, 112 N. Ninth St., pleaded not guilty.
Postrelease supervision violation for criminal impersonation
— Tausha L. Whitman, 26, 1409 Blaine St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.