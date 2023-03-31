Baden Luna wanted to have a nationally known work of art.
The 2020 graduate of Norfolk High School identified this goal as a measurement of success early in his days as an art education major at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Now, it looks as though he might be able to check that box as complete.
One of Luna’s drawings has been selected as a national finalist in the Red Bull Doodle Art competition. He is one of 12 artists from around the country who will spend this weekend in New York, learning more about art and networking with other artists.
“We’ll have some artists workshops, and we’ll get to meet some really cool artists and go to the Whitney Art Museum,” Luna said.
Luna also will find out if his Red Bull doodle will give him wings to compete in the world competition later this year in Amsterdam.
And it all started as an art class assignment.
“I’m taking a professional studio practices class, which basically trains you how to become a professional artist,” Luna said. “Every couple of weeks or so, we have to sign up for either an art competition or an art gallery or something along those lines.”
When the Red Bull team came through the UNO campus to explain the competition, Luna said he decided to complete a sketch and submit it to fulfill an assignment for his class.
The sketches needed to be done in blue or black ink on a white background. Luna said the guidelines for the competition were right up his alley.
“I like painting, and I do a lot of ballpoint-pen sketching, which worked perfectly with the doodle competition because you work with a pen,” he said. “I like making original character designs that have a mixture of creepy and comedic elements.”
The doodle that won Luna a spot as a finalist features an oblong character with horns (because bulls — even red ones — have horns), bulging eyes, a long, wagging tongue and a jumpsuit and helmet reminiscent of the iconic daredevil Evel Knievel.
“When I’m thinking of Red Bull, I automatically assume action sports like snowboarders and skiers and F1 drivers. I always think of action sports, so I was trying to come up with a figure that kind of resembled that to me,” he said.
“For the comedic element ... he’s super intense with his tongue flying out the back, and I put a little fan in front of him. He’s not doing anything crazy, but it’s just to be a little funny,” he said.
Luna said there were thousands of entries from around the country. He learned via email that his work as selected as a national finalist, which won him an invitation to a two-day creativity workshop and the Red Bull Doodle Art Experience. At the national final in New York, a panel of judges will announce the U.S. winner who will move on to the World Final.
Upon hearing the news, Luna said the art professor —
Jave Yoshimoto — for whose class the work was submitted asked if the news could be shared with the rest of the art department. Now Luna has professors he’s never met coming forward to congratulate him.
With his focus on art education, Luna said his desire is one day to teach art at a high school level and, eventually, become an art professor at a university somewhere because he loves working with people. He also wants to further his own skills as an artist.
The trip for the Red Bull competition will allow Luna to “spread his wings” as it will be his first time outside of the Midwest, as well as his first time on an airplane.
Regardless of whether he is selected to advance to the World Final, Luna said the trip would provide a valuable opportunity to learn from other artists and network with peers.
“My professor constantly talks about how (important it is) getting yourself out there and experiencing different cultures and having diverse environments to embrace,” Luna said. “I get to go out and do that. It’s really exciting for me.”