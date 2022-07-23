MADISON — A Norfolk man convicted of fourth-offense driving under the influence in May was denied a probation sentence on Friday in Madison County District Court.
District Judge Mark Johnson went along with a recommendation from the Madison County Attorney’s Office and sentenced 32-year-old Claudio Rodriguez to 18 months in prison.
About 2 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2021, a Norfolk police officer who was patrolling traffic near First Street and Norfolk Avenue noticed a vehicle spinning several “donuts” at the intersection of Second Street and Norfolk Avenue.
The vehicle then went westbound at a high rate of speed before turning southbound on Fourth Street and then eastbound into an alley. The officer was able to meet up with the vehicle near Third Street and Norfolk Avenue, where a traffic stop was conducted.
A glossy-eyed Rodriguez was identified as the suspect, and a strong odor of alcohol was detected by the officer.
Rodriguez did some of the standardized field sobriety tests conducted by the officer but refused to do all of the tests. A preliminary breath test showed that his blood alcohol content was .134, and a chemical breath test returned a result of .129 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said while Rodriguez’s latest DUI conviction was his fourth, he actually has been charged with DUI five times. A previous DUI charge was pleaded down to reckless driving.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Rodriguez’s criminal history started when he was about 18 years old, which is around the same time he started drinking. Most of Rodriguez’s criminal history is related to driving offenses, Hartner said.
“When you add alcohol with (driving offenses), that’s why we’re here with four DUIs,” she said.
Hartner said since Rodriguez was charged, he had attended classes recommended by the probation office in Norfolk, continued to work and stayed sober. Rodriguez would take advantage of all the programming that comes with probation, she said.
Rodriguez apologized to Johnson for his “reckless” behavior and for letting down his family.
“I know what I did was way reckless,” he said. “I want to learn from this and come out and be better than before.”
Johnson said Rodriguez threatened to harm society by deciding to drink and drive.
“This was in town — in the community of Norfolk,” the judge said. “And DUIs, particularly in the matter in which you were driving, threaten people — whether in the street in a vehicle or if they’re pedestrians.”
The judge alluded to Rodriguez’s three prior DUIs and a reckless-driving conviction, plus other criminal offenses smattered in-between. Johnson said the plain fact of the matter is that he had to factor in Rodriguez’s criminal history and evaluate how his behavior had changed. But it hasn’t.
“It's not your drinking that society is against,” Johnson said. “It’s when you get behind the wheel and start driving. You’ve been arrested and convicted several times, but that’s how many times you’ve been arrested. I don't know how many times you've drank and driven and didn't get caught.
“You're not understanding how serious the community takes this type of offense and this type of action.”
With good behavior, Rodriguez must serve 9 months less credit for 5 days served before he is eligible for mandatory release. Johnson also sentenced Rodriguez to 18 months’ postrelease supervision and revoked his license for 15 years.