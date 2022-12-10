The cast of Norfolk High’s “Urinetown” understands you might be skeptical about their play, based on title alone.
“At first I was like, ‘Why?’ ” said AJ Jensen, who played Officer Lockstock, on learning the play that had been chosen for the season.
“I was like, ‘Is it You’re-in-Town?’ ” wondered Alexander Cook, who played Bobby Strong. “And then I figured out it’s actually ‘Urinetown,’ as in pee. And I was like, ‘What are we doing?’ ”
Once people get past the title, however, they’ll find a sweet and well-performed musical comedy about a water shortage that the cast came to love over a season of hard work.
The team’s months of effort were on display Friday afternoon at the state one-act championships, as the team performed after Class A defending champions Gretna.
While the team ended up with a third-place finish, the award for most outstanding actress went to Abigail Chambers of Norfolk for her performance as Little Sally.
“I was fully expecting somebody else’s name to be announced,” Chambers said. “When they called my name, it was something else. … I was just so happy.”
“I wouldn’t be here without my team, and my family of course, and my faith, which is a really big part of it,” Chambers was quick to add. “I feel very honored.”
Nina Buck, Norfolk’s one-act coach, was “elated,” she said.
“It was their best performance. They brought it all to the stage today. They were so excited for state, and they just brought it.”
The cast members agreed, roundly calling the state performance their best yet.
“I thought it was great. It was definitely the best performance we did all year,” Cook said. “We left everything we worked for on that stage.”
“I thought it was amazing. I think we did the best we’ve ever done,” Jensen said.
Sound technician Isabella Neemeyer spoke on some of the technical elements that went into perfecting the play: “I think it’s very hard to represent being in a drought,” Neemeyer said. “It’s a lot of lighting, which creates mood, and the clothing and the hair creates a really desperate appearance.”
The cast largely ascribed its success to hard work and the community feeling that Buck fostered during the one-act season.
“Buck is so great. She works so hard and she makes us feel so included. She just works so hard all the time,” Jensen said.
“Buck is a very inclusive person,” added Tanesha King, who played Little Becky. “She makes everyone feel included.”
Cadence Hoffman, who played Mrs. Caldwell, said she considered the team to be more of a family than a cast and admitted that “it’s going to be hard to say goodbye to this one.”
“We’re grateful for our directors,” said Grace Reedy, who played Hope Caldwell. “Coming in with a new director this year, we were all, like, ‘What’s going to happen?’ Buck has done such a good job with us, and she’s such a nice person. Seeing her interact with us and with our directors, it’s just a really cool thing to see. And it’s really exciting, knowing it’s her first year, and her first year she made state.”
Hoffman was equally impressed with Buck’s performance in her first year directing one-act. “It makes you wonder how we’re gonna kill it in the years to come,” she said.
The cast in general was effusive in praise for Buck and the experience of engaging in theater in general.
“I love one-act,” Jensen said. “I think that theater is one of the best activities a person can do. … If someone wants to do theater, they should just do it. Even if you’re afraid to do it, you gain a lot of self confidence.”
“It changed me a lot as a person,” Neemeyer said. “It made me a lot more outgoing, and I gained a lot of friends. I’m excited to come back and do it again.”
The feeling of appreciation was reciprocated: Buck signed off her interview with a heartfelt “I love my team.”
Malcolm took first place at the championship with “Jumanji the Musical” for a second-ever win since 1980. Gretna took runner-up with play “Stone Creek Sorrow,” its first championship loss since 2009.