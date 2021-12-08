With the cold weather approaching, arthritis in older pets starts to become more of an issue. Pets and pet owners take on different ways to deal with the frigid weather along with staying in shape.
As dogs get older, dogs might acquire arthritis, even more so in large breeds.
“The connection between arthritis and cold weather can be very common. When animals can't get around as well, and it gets icy, then there could be some issues,” said Dr. Shane Pedersen, a veterinarian at Westside Family Pet Clinic. “We’ve seen pets that are stiffer in the wintertime, so the cool weather seems to make arthritis a little worse.”
As they age, dogs and cats can be more susceptible to arthritis, which produces painful inflammation in the joints.
A notable sign of arthritis for dogs includes having difficulty getting up and down, a reluctance to go up and down stairs or jump, or stiff, swollen or sore joints.
Animals, especially dogs, also have a higher chance of getting arthritis after the age of 8.
“We take a proactive response, once we are aware of the signs,” Pedersen said. “It can be hard to know sometimes because we don't watch our pets closely, but you'd be able to tell if they get up slowly or if they take a big stretch. They would be doing something our grandparents would do.”
Not all dogs get arthritis pain, but there are a few dog breeds that can be prone to arthritis, including Labradors, German shepherds, golden retrievers, rottweilers and Bernese mountain dogs. Other dogs such as dachshund dogs and corgis might have problems with joint instability and their backs.
"With arthritis, there is degenerative arthritis that the younger pets could struggle with," Pedersen said.
For pet owners, it can be a little tricky to treat arthritis for pets, especially when the temperatures outside begin to drop.
When space is limited for exercise, it can be extremely important for pet owners to keep activity down, having them stay in a warm area or to get some rest, which can be a difficult change for some dogs.
“Dogs and cats have pain and are sore because their joints are more inflamed than what they used to be when they were younger. The instability has caused inflammation, so we need to not cause inflammation and reduce exercise,” Pedersen said. “Reduction of exercise can be good as pets get older. If we do have a day where the pets like to go run around, then we turn to supplements.”
Without exercise, supplements become the answer.
Different supplements dogs can take to help with arthritis include glucosamine hydrochloride, fish oils, avocado soybean unsaponifiables (ASUs), chondroitin sulfate, cannabidiol or chondroitin.
Supplements aren’t the only methods that can help with arthritis.
“First I would go to a veterinarian to see how severe the arthritis is for your pet. Each product is made differently for each pet,” Pedersen said. “There are smaller ways to work with inflammatory problems. There are also injectable drugs and anti-inflammatories.”
But just like cars on icy streets, dogs can tend to struggle in the wintertime when walking conditions can hinder their regular walking habits.
“Pet owners are usually concerned this time of year about how their pet is getting around and dealing with a winter environment,” Pedersen said. “When you add that degree of difficulty with ice and snow, then it is one more thing to deal with.”
Jennifer Clausen, a dog owner in Norfolk, adopted Stewie, a terrier mix dog from the animal shelter in Norfolk in April 2020.
Last winter, Clausen noticed a limp in Stewie’s walk and she found out that Stewie might have torn his cranial cruciate ligament.
Clausen monitored Stewie over the winter, spring and summer months, and she saw that Stewie didn’t limp anymore.
In October, Stewie began to limp again, so they took him to the veterinary clinic. They found out that the 1-year-old puppy had arthritis in the knee joint.
“He limps again, and it's hard for him to jump,” Jennifer Clausen said.
Sometime soon, Stewie will need to have a CT scan and an exploratory surgery to scrape off the arthritis. He’s also been on supplements since last December.
Despite having arthritis, Clausen takes Stewie out for walks, but they can't be too strenuous. Clausen had a dog prior to Stewie and said she has had to treat him with a little more care.
“I’m more cautious with him, and I just don't want to hurt him,” Clausen said. “It’s definitely been hard watching him limp around.”
While arthritis can be common for dogs, it is not a life-or-death situation, especially during the winter.
“Arthritis is one of the two most important diseases we deal with on a daily basis,” Pedersen said. “There’s a lot we can do for prevention, but it's first acknowledging that a pet has arthritis. By a certain age, there are higher percentages of dogs that will have arthritis. Even severe arthritis can be treated; it just depends on what all has to be done. Sometimes they just need some anti-inflammatories, time and they can walk again.”