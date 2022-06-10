MADISON — A rural Madison woman charged with 11 county-zoning violations in connection with a dog kennel southwest of Madison pleaded not guilty to each count in Madison County Court on Thursday.
Megan Mahlin, 38, appeared before Judge Donna Taylor alongside Megan Hoins, deputy Madison County public defender. Mahlin also appeared on a child-abuse charge that stems from a search warrant last September that allegedly revealed filthy living conditions at Mahlin’s residence.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith filed the zoning-violation charges against Mahlin on June 1, and the public defender’s office was appointed to represent Mahlin in the case on Tuesday. Hoins said she has a significant number of police reports to review in the new case and needs more time to review discovery before the case can proceed.
In the complaint filed by Smith, it is alleged that Mahlin has operated a commercial dog kennel on her property without obtaining a conditional-use permit in violation of adopted Madison County zoning ordinances.
Smith said police reports indicate that Mahlin has had at least 20 to 30 dogs in her care without a conditional-use permit. Troy Uhlir, chairman of the county board of commissioners, said Mahlin should have obtained a conditional-use permit once she reached four dogs.
An issue with the dog kennel, Uhlir said, is that neighbors of Mahlin have apparently dealt with dogs running at large for a several-month period, possibly longer. One neighbor said she couldn’t walk to her mailbox without at least one dog running after her.
Another problem with the dogs is that they regularly chase livestock on neighboring property, Uhlir said.
Each count against Mahlin is representative of every day from March 4 to March 14 that she is alleged to have not obtained a permit to run the kennel. Smith said he could have filed additional charges, as it is alleged that Mahlin didn’t have a permit well beyond the 11 days that the county attorney noted in the formal complaint.
Mahlin's next court appearance in both of her cases is scheduled for Tuesday, June 28.
The rural Madison woman had been scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday, but she hadn’t yet appeared when her case was taken up at 9:30 a.m. Taylor initially ordered that a warrant be issued for Mahlin’s arrest, but Hoins told the judge a few minutes later that Mahlin contacted the public defender’s office and said she was having car trouble. Taylor continued the hearing to 1 p.m., and Mahlin appeared.
Mahlin failed to appear at a hearing last October.
AMONG OTHER proceedings Thursday in county court were two cases involving DUIs in which a pair of defendants drove four and three times over the legal limit for driving.
Jose Ramirez, 40, of Norfolk pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), a Class W misdemeanor.
On April 3, a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on Ramirez’s vehicle after reports were made that the vehicle had been driving recklessly. Ramirez showed several indicators that he was under the influence, but he refused to follow instructions given to him regarding field sobriety maneuvers and also would not take a preliminary breath test, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
A chemical breath test later revealed that Ramirez had .321 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of his breath, four times over the legal limit for driving. Ramirez had told the officer that he had three alcoholic beverages before driving. There also were two children in the vehicle at the time.
The county attorney’s office initially charged Ramirez with a second count of transporting a child while intoxicated but dismissed that charge in exchange for Ramirez’s guilty plea on the DUI count.
Ramirez is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, July 14.
Also appearing before Taylor was 38-year-old Angela Kortje of Norfolk. Kortje was sentenced by Taylor to 11 days in jail for driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), a charge she picked up after a traffic stop in Norfolk on Jan. 18.
A chemical test revealed that Kortje had .28 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of her breath, 3½ times over the legal limit. Kortje had told a Norfolk police officer that she had two or three alcoholic drinks that night.
Per a plea agreement, deputy Madison County attorney Joe Hurd agreed to recommend a 10-day jail sentence for Kortje.
Kortje preferred a short jail sentence over a probation term, and Hoins asked Taylor to go along with Hurd’s recommendation.
Hoins said Kortje had been dealing with the loss of a loved one at the time and has since reached out to family to cope with the loss.
“She’s dealing with what triggered this event and the emotional trauma that came with it,” Hoins said.
Taylor told Kortje that someone who shows they can reach out to others for help is usually a prime candidate for probation. But, since both counsel agreed on a sentencing recommendation, Taylor said she would agree to sentence Kortje to jail.
“You’re going to come back here, probably, because you’re not addressing the issues you could address, and I’m not sure what’s going to happen,” Taylor said.
Kortje was given credit for 1 day served, so she will be released on Sunday, June 19. Taylor also fined Kortje $500 and revoked her driver’s license for a year.