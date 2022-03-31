COLUMBUS — After hearing arguments and evidence on Wednesday from attorneys regarding the competency of a Columbus man accused of murder, a judge took the case under advisement.
Michael Keener, 29, appeared in Platte County District Court over Zoom from the county jail and was represented by Barbara Masilko, deputy Platte County public defender. Keener is charged with murder and weapons charges in connection with the Jan. 16 stabbing death of 77-year-old Larry Houdek at his Columbus home.
Keener is accused of forcing his way into Houdek’s home and stabbing him before leading police to the homicide scene.
His charges include first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Keener could face life in prison plus an additional 54 years if he is convicted.
Judge Rachel Dauherty ordered for Keener to undergo a competency evaluation on Feb. 25 after the public defender’s office had motioned for the assessment the day before. Dr. Klaus Hartmann, a forensic psychiatrist at the Lincoln Regional Center, interviewed Keener face-to-face at the jail on March 10.
Competency evaluations are generally conducted to determine whether defendants understand the nature and quality of the charges against them; whether they understand the potential consequences of a guilty finding on said charges; and whether they are able to assist counsel in the preparation of their defense.
Hartmann determined that Keener is not competent to stand trial. During a 20-minute interview with Keener, Hartmann said Keener nonverbally answered some “yes or no” questions but that he never verbally responded to any questions. After realizing he would not get a verbal response from Keener, Hartmann said he decided to conclude the interview.
“I could not elicit any verbal response from him, and at that point, he put his head on the table with his chin first and kind of stared at me,” Hartmann said. “I thought it was not helpful to badger him and keep after him, because it would just make it more difficult down the road to get cooperation from him.”
The psychiatrist said he determined that Keener is incompetent because of Keener’s lack of verbal responses during the evaluation, plus information he had gathered that Keener would act “bizarre” and engage in “peculiar” behavior.
Hartmann said a conversation he had with a jail staffer revealed that Keener would take a shower and then not towel off after he was done. Others had indicated that Keener was not verbal at the jail, Hartmann said, which would be consistent with the behavior Keener exhibited during his competency evaluation. Some people tend to be nonverbal because of factors related to their mental health, he said, which would mean Keener may have not been simply refusing to answer questions.
Masilko asked Dauherty to rule Keener as incompetent and allow him to be admitted into the Lincoln Regional Center, where he would undergo evaluation and treatment until he is restored to competency and can proceed with court hearings. Hartmann testified that around-the-clock supervision at the regional center would benefit Keener’s mental condition.
“In terms of the evidence … there is an expert opinion from Dr. Hartmann — who the court renders as an expert — that (Keener) lacks that capacity (to stand trial),” Masilko said. “… This is an expert appointed by the court, not of our choosing.”
Corey O’Brien and Sandra Allen of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office appeared on behalf of the state on Wednesday. O’Brien asked that the judge take one of two actions: Compel Keener to respond to questions posed to him or order another psychiatrist of the court’s choosing to evaluate Keener.
“It's in everybody's best interest that Mr. Keener is competent to stand trial,” O’Brien said. “The state doesn’t contest that he is not competent at this point; however, the state does contest that there is sufficient evidence that he is currently incompetent. … We’re not saying that he may not be incompetent, but based on this record, it is devoid of sufficient evidence to make that finding today.”
Hartmann testified as a defense witness at Wednesday’s hearing for more than an hour. O’Brien, when allowed to cross-examine Hartmann, grilled the doctor as to how he could determine that Keener is incompetent based on Keener being mute and allegedly acting peculiarly.
O’Brien asked Hartmann if he spoke to Keener’s defense about Keener’s ability to communicate about his case. Hartmann said he didn’t.
The prosecutor asked Hartmann if he tested Keener for malingering, which the doctor said is when someone intentionally exhibits symptoms for secondary gain. In this case, O’Brien was referencing the possibility that Keener could benefit from intentionally being nonverbal. Hartmann said he didn’t test for malingering
Further, O’Brien questioned Hartmann as to whether odd behaviors point to someone being incompetent.
“You mentioned that he acts peculiar; you make reference to the fact that he showers without toweling off,” O’Brien said. “Would you agree with me that people can act peculiarly and still be legally competent?”
Hartmann agreed.
“Why render a conclusion that he is incompetent instead of making no conclusion as to whether he is competent?” O’Brien asked.
Hartmann answered that “there is substantial indication that this man does not have the capacity to participate in court in a competent manner.”
“The collateral information I received bolsters my opinion that Mr. Keener is not competent,” he said.
After Hartmann’s testimony, Masilko argued that prosecutors had the opportunity to call attention to collateral information before Wednesday’s hearing, but they chose not to. And the fact that a board-certified psychiatrist is saying Keener is incompetent should mean something, she said.
“The proper, credentialed expert is of the opinion that he lacks that capacity,” Masilko said. “... Mr. O’Brien is not a medical expert. Dr. Hartmann is a medical expert.”
O’Brien offered an evidentiary exhibit that includes a transcript of a Feb. 16 hearing in which Keener waived his right to have a preliminary hearing and had his case bound over to district court.
Another exhibit containing audio of Keener answering 15 to 20 questions from the county judge at that preliminary hearing — evidence O’Brien argued would show Keener’s capacity to verbally answer questions — was offered.
O’Brien again said the state has no qualms about the defense filing a competency motion, going so far as to say prosecutors share concerns about Keener’s mental health. But O’Brien pointed to testimony from Hartmann that Keener is a “riddle.”
“It seems like the position is, ‘Let’s err on the side of caution and determine he is incompetent based on incomplete information,” O’Brien said. “I’m embarrassed by Dr. Hartmann's evaluation. It’s 1½ pages on a murder case, and he makes a decision on two things: ‘He won’t talk to me, and he’s acting peculiar because he’s not toweling off in the shower.’
“The biggest fear the state has is not that it would benefit Mr. Keener to go down (to Lincoln) and be treated, but it’s the notion that all you have to do is act a little weird in jail and not answer questions, and all of a sudden you’re not competent.”
Dauherty then took the motion under advisement and said she would submit a written decision at a later date.