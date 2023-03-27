Diverse range of artists featured at downtown art show

The Norfolk Art Center’s Artisans Along the Avenue soup and art crawl attracted hundreds of people who descended to downtown Norfolk in their formal attire to walk the galleries of Northeast Nebraska artists, whose stories were as fascinating as their art.
The event, now in its second year, follows a somewhat unconventional structure. Artists were stationed at seven downtown businesses rather than a single building. Downtown chefs prepared sample soups alongside the regional creative works of art.
Black Cow Fat Pig showcased Sue Morfeld’s nature-inspired stained-glass pieces. In an informational pamphlet made by the arts center, Morfeld commented on her love for the craft.
“Stained-glass has been a constant media for me. I enjoy making fused pieces, then working them into a larger, original piece,” she said.
Marlene Zurovski of Osmond, another artist who was clearly influenced by nature in her work, displayed colorful landscape portraits and pottery trays at Taylormade Catering.
Her sister, Marilyn Tenney, showed pieces more muted and neutral in color but interesting nonetheless. She specializes in clay dresses, taking family heirlooms, jewelry and beads to make every dress distinctive.
“I pressed our grandma’s lace into the clay and baked it. Then I put my mom’s buttons (on the dress),” Tenney said in describing the process.
The sisters share a combined 50 years' worth of public school teaching experience. Both taught art primarily in the eastern section of the state, including Stromsburg, O’Neill and Newman Grove.
Adjacent to Taylormade Catering lies White Mulberry Bakery, which hosted Tammy Uttecht of Pierce and her jewelry line, Shades of Violet.
In 2019, Uttecht retired from her corporate job and began her line shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic. Her art and jewelry-making hobbies gained traction in quarantine, she said.
Now after three years, she said the journey toward perfecting her product has been full of trials and errors. She takes alcohol ink to create the pattern of the piece and then paints it onto glass. It must dry for three days before it’s ready for sale.
“I messed around with different mediums, and I fell in love with it,” she said.
Tess Petersen of Omaha hung her paintings on the fresh gray paint of NoFo Pizza and Café, a restaurant soon expected to become a new addition to downtown Norfolk. She was absent during Saturday’s crawl but explained her techniques in an informational pamphlet.
“I work with the medium of oil paint on wooden panels as a means of subverting the views of women present in traditional portraiture. I paint portraits of women and show them as real, relatable people, not just objectified things in which people take pleasure in staring,” Petersen said.
Zoe Neilsen of Wayne also confronts hot-button issues through her clay, paint and drawing mediums.
“I make work about my fear of loss; death scares me,” she said. “I primarily focus on using the detailed anatomy of plant, animal and human figures to convey these emotions.”
Kevin Prochaska and David Deearolis of Norfolk, founders of the 3-year-old Cottonwood Pottery, made their debut at the art crawl. They enjoyed interacting with attendees the most.
“It has been a lot of fun to talk to people and interact with them,” Deearolis said. “We support the art center and everything they do.”