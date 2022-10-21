OMAHA — The plans Brice and Jaden Hattery have for their lives have been put on hold for a while.
The 26-year-old Norfolk natives graduated from Norfolk High School and Wayne State College before marrying in the summer of 2019. He pursued a career in law enforcement while she attended medical school, planning to graduate in the spring of 2023.
But life doesn’t always play out the way people plan. And so it is for the children of Dan and Nancy Moore and Bill and Connie Hattery, all of Norfolk.
Plans started to unravel in early August when Brice came down with what the couple thought was a cold or the flu.
Jaden took his vitals — temperature, pulse, blood pressure — all of which were normal, she said. A COVID test was negative, too.
“But he got sicker,” she said. “He was vomiting (and) had body aches.”
A few days later, Brice told his wife he felt like he was going to die.
When she looked, Jaden saw bruising in his mouth; his tonsils were enlarged, as were his lymph nodes. He had bruises on his body.
The urgent care clinic they went to sent them to the emergency room at Nebraska Medicine, where he was immediately taken to a room.
“When they took him back right away … I knew it was bad,” Jaden said.
After a number of tests, a doctor said they thought he had leukemia.
“I started sobbing,” Jaden said. “I cried for an hour.”
Brice, who was still very sick, said he “didn’t process it right away.”
The diagnosis — which is acute myeloid leukemia with a monocyte predominance — started a chain of events, beginning with a monthlong stay in the hospital for Brice so he could have chemotherapy and other treatment to combat the blood cancer. Jaden put medical school on hold so she could be by her husband’s side.
Although he’s now home, their lives revolve around appointments, including at least three-times-a-week hospital visits for lab work and various other treatments.
All of which will lead to a bone marrow transplant sometime in November, after which Brice will need 24-hour-a-day care for 100 days.
Of course, the illness means that Brice is unable to work as a corrections officer for Douglas County. As a student, Jaden does not have an income.
The couple recently bought their first house and were looking forward to next spring, when Jaden would finish medical school and begin her residency, which would provide additional income. Now, Jaden plans to take online courses and hopes to return to school next year.
With no income, they are struggling to pay their expenses, which is why their parents are hosting a fundraising event for them on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 105 Elm Ave. in Norfolk.
The event will include food and a silent auction.
“Brice will not be able to work for a year,” Jaden said. “We’re trying to get assistance. It’s stressful without an income.”