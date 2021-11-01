MADISON — A former Norfolk man accused of first-degree murder was tried on Monday in Madison County District Court.
The bench trial for 52-year-old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon lasted about an hour and was taken under advisement pending a judge’s review of a translated police interview on the day of the alleged killing.
Castaneda-Morejon is accused of stabbing 39-year-old Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez to death on Aug. 25, 2017, at a Norfolk apartment complex under suspicion that Velazquez-Gomez was having a secret relationship with his girlfriend.
Castaneda-Morejon appeared in person for trial alongside his attorneys, Todd Lancaster of Lincoln and Matthew Headley, Madison County public defender. Perla Alarcon-Flory, a court-certified interpreter, also appeared.
Three witnesses testified at Monday’s trial, including two police detectives and a woman who said she had seen Castaneda-Morejon standing over Velazquez-Gomez’s body on the day of the killing.
Pamela Jo Haase, who at the time lived at a house behind the apartment complex where the incident occurred, said she heard a commotion that Friday afternoon and looked out her window. Haase said she saw something “glistening,” before noticing a man she believed was Castaneda-Morejon standing over a body holding something in his hand.
Haase said she didn’t know what was going on and wasn’t aware that Castaneda-Morejon had a knife at the time, so she stepped outside her home and ran toward a garage, where she noticed a man lying in the grass whom she thought was deceased.
The man lying in the grass, who was later identified as Velazquez-Gomez, was located about 3 feet away from Haase’s fence that separated her property and the apartment complex.
“I thought he was on his belly because I saw wounds on his back,” Haase said of Velazquez-Gomez. “To the best of my knowledge, (Velazquez-Gomez) wasn’t breathing. I had yelled a couple times to ask if he was OK, but I didn’t get a reply.”
The Norfolk woman testified that she hadn’t seen Velazquez-Gomez provoke Castaneda-Morejon during the incident.
Also testifying on Monday was Detective Ben McBride, who’s served with the Norfolk Police Division since 1995.
McBride was one of the detectives called to the scene on the day of the stabbing. McBride said he helped with securing the scene and processing evidence. McBride also attended the autopsy of Velazquez-Gomez, which was performed by Dr. Robert Bowen of Omaha.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, asked McBride to detail the injuries sustained by Velazquez-Gomez in the stabbing.
The Norfolk police detective said one stab wound cut Velazquez-Gomez’s left ventricle and punctured his liver. Furthermore, Velazquez-Gomez’s aorta was cut “through and through” as a result of a stab through the back, and both of his lungs had been completely pierced, McBride said.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, 40% of people who suffer a ruptured aorta die almost instantly.
McBride testified that Velazquez-Gomez was found lying on his stomach, but first responders had turned him over on his back to check his vitals for any signs of life. There were none.
Detective Louis Siefker, another detective with the Norfolk Police Division, also testified at Monday’s trial.
Siefker, who said he briefly went to the crime scene, testified that Castaneda-Morejon confessed to killing Velazquez-Gomez after he turned himself into police shortly after the stabbing.
Smith submitted numerous evidentiary exhibits to the court with no objection from Lancaster.
The exhibits were submitted as stipulated evidence, meaning that neither party had to prove the facts presented to District Judge Mark Johnson. Johnson will have exclusive jurisdiction over Castaneda-Morejon’s disposition based on the evidence provided to him both during and after trial. Smith and Lancaster had previously agreed for a stipulation of facts.
Smith presented a description of the stipulated facts. They include clinical reports; photos taken outside the apartment complex where the stabbing allegedly occurred; photos of Velazquez-Gomez’s body; 911 calls about the incident; police reports; and the translation of Castaneda-Morejon’s Spanish language interview shortly after the incident.
Per Smith and Lancaster’s stipulation agreement, Smith did not have to prove the authenticity of any of those evidentiary exhibits. That authenticity and the subsequent findings will be determined by Johnson.
Raul Escobar, a certified court interpreter, is completing a transcript of the roughly 45-minute interview. Escobar submitted the first half of the transcript in early October, and Johnson won’t be able to make a judgment until he has evaluated the entire transcript. Smith estimated that Escobar would complete the transcript sometime in November or early December.
In his closing argument, Smith said the evidence shows mental illness and signs of dangerousness.
Lancaster asked Johnson to make a thorough decision based on the evidence.
“As I mentioned earlier, Mr. Castaneda-Morejon is here for the court to have his statements about what happened prior to this event, and the reasons for having done what he did, considered by the court,” he said. “The (clinical) evaluations do a good job illustrating his thoughts about what was going on and why he did what he did.”
Castaneda-Morejon had been declared by specialists as incompetent to stand trial on several occasions, and he had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
He is charged with first-degree murder, a Class 1A felony, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony. If he’s convicted, Castaneda-Morejon faces up to a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
If he’s ruled by Johnson as not responsible for Velazquez-Gomez’s death because of insanity, Castaneda-Morejon will be evaluated again by specialists to determine his dangerousness.
The former Norfolk man has been housed at the Lincoln Regional Center since May 2018. He remains in custody with no bond set.