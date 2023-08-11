Descendants of survivors want to keep memories alive

BAZILE MILLS — Dawn Stubben wants everyone to remember the sacrifices the “greatest generation” made to keep America free — which is why the Bazile Mills resident is a member of the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors.
In fact, Stubben was recently appointed District 3 director of the organization that includes descendants of military personnel who were stationed at Pearl Harbor on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941.
Stubben and her family — including Dodi Craft, Del Einspahr and Sandi Einspahr — have been members of the organization since 2012. They belong because Stubben’s grandfather, the late Lawrence Osterbuhr of Hildreth, served in the U.S. Coast Guard, which becomes part of the U.S. Navy in times of war. Osterbuhr’s ship was at Honolulu Harbor on the morning of the attack.
Their orders were to load ammunition and go to the islands of Maui and Moloka’i to extinguish the buoy lights and lighthouses in the event of another attack in the night, said Sandi Einspahr of Upland, Stubben’s mother, who is president of the organization’s Nebraska chapter.
Unlike some World War II veterans, Osterbuhr talked about his experiences during the war, including the story of how he and other crew members had to paint their battleship after the attack.
“The Coast Guard ships were white,” Stubben said. “They had to paint them battleship gray as they headed to sea to put out the lighthouses on Moloka’i and Maui. He talked about how they had to hang over the side of the ship to paint it.”
The organization has 13 active chapters with 4,000 members in all 50 states. District 3 covers the states of Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Utah. Stubben is the first granddaughter of a Pearl Harbor survivor to join the board of directors for the organization.
Stubben’s goal is to get the word out about the organization, and to encourage people to join.
“We want to bring people into the group and honor and remember the sacrifices they (veterans) made,” she said. “We always share our father/grandfather’s stories … and like to speak at schools so kids are aware of the attack.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
To learn more about the organization, visit SDPHS.org.