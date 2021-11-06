MADISON — A Norfolk woman was taken into custody Friday morning after she tried to leave the Madison County Courthouse after testing positive for a controlled substance.
Angel Rodriguez, 20, had been scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing in district court on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Rodriguez was drug tested before her hearing, and test results turned up positive for the psychoactive drug benzodiazepine, which is designed to treat anxiety, insomnia and seizures.
Benzodiazepine can be prescribed by doctors, but possessing the drug without a prescription is against the law in Nebraska.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said in court that a jail worker, who is a sergeant with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, asked Rodriguez if she had a prescription, to which Rodriguez said she did not and claimed she didn’t know how she could have tested positive.
The sergeant then asked Rodriguez to sit in the district courtroom and await her hearing, Kiernan said. But a few minutes later, he said, Rodriguez exited the courtroom and left the courthouse.
The sergeant noticed Rodriguez was attempting to leave and ran after her. Rodriguez then reportedly got into the passenger side of a car with another woman and locked the doors so that the sergeant couldn’t open the door, Kiernan said.
At that time, another sheriff’s deputy had been pulling into the courthouse parking lot in a patrol vehicle and was signaled over by the sergeant. The deputy then blocked the vehicle Rodriguez was in from leaving the courthouse, and Rodriguez subsequently gave herself up.
Rodriguez was then brought into the courtroom, where she was placed in handcuffs. Contrary to what Rodriguez had previously told the jail sergeant, she allegedly told her attorney, Chelsey Hartner, that she did have a benzodiazepine prescription, Kiernan said.
Hartner said Rodriguez takes the drug to address mental health needs. She panicked once she learned she had a positive drug test, according to Hartner.
“She was scared. She is a young, 20-year-old girl,” Hartner said.
Hartner asked Judge Mark Johnson to continue Rodriguez’s pretrial, but Johnson denied the request, revoked Rodriguez’s bond and remanded her custody to the sheriff’s office. Her hearing was continued to Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Rodriguez was arrested on Aug. 27 after a deputy allegedly found her in possession of meth during a traffic stop just south of Norfolk. During that stop, Rodriguez had been stopped on suspicion of speeding and making a wide turn.
During a search, the deputy found a small plastic baggie wrapped in tin foil containing a crushed white substance, which later field tested positive for suspected meth. An assisting deputy allegedly located a marijuana pipe, a grinder containing marijuana and other items of drug paraphernalia, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The drug possession charge is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to 2 years in prison. Rodriguez had been out on bond since Sept. 8 after posting 10% of a $10,000 bond.