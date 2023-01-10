WEST POINT — Three law enforcement officers from two agencies testified on Monday in the case of an Omaha man charged in a May 2022 crash that killed Beemer resident Tara Lantz.
Jacob Kenney, 24, appeared for a hearing prompted by a motion to suppress evidence filed in November by his attorney, Stu Dornan.
Kenney is charged with motor vehicle homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, theft, failing to stop and render aid, driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test. His charges stem from a May 14, 2022, crash in Cuming County that killed Lantz, 38, and seriously injured her husband, Curt Lantz.
The crash occurred just after midnight on Highway 275, about 2 miles east of Wisner. An investigation by the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office revealed that a westbound Honda Accord driven by Kenney crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado occupied by the Lantzes.
First responders could not locate Kenney at the scene and, during a search, it was discovered that a vehicle of a volunteer firefighter who responded to the crash had been stolen and was missing, according to the sheriff's office.
The stolen vehicle, which was being driven by Kenney, was located by a Stanton County sheriff’s deputy shortly before 2 a.m. Kenney was found sleeping in the running vehicle with the doors locked.
Kenney was treated and transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. At the hospital, Kenney refused law enforcement’s request to take a chemical test of his blood.
Citing exigent circumstances, Nebraska state troopers obtained a sample of Kenney’s blood from the hospital without a warrant to do so, an occurrence that was at the forefront of testimony during Monday’s three-hour hearing.
Dornan had alleged in his motion that any evidence related to Kenney’s refusal to have his blood drawn should be excluded because the draw was obtained before a lawful arrest and without Kenney’s consent.
Dornan also had alleged that Kenney was not advised by authorities that refusal to submit to a test would be a separate charge; thus, the refusal charge against Kenney should be dismissed, he said.
Further, Dornan said possibly incriminating statements made by Kenney to law enforcement were not voluntarily given and were without proper Miranda warnings.
SGT. AARON Kleensang was the Stanton County officer who located the first responder’s vehicle that had gone missing from the scene.
Kleensang was patrolling Highway 275 when it was relayed to multiple law agencies to be on the lookout for a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado with 24-county plates. Shortly before 2 a.m., Kleensang drove toward the Stanton-Cuming county line on Highway 275 and noticed a vehicle with its hazard lights on about a mile east of the county line in Cuming County.
Kleensang drove toward the vehicle, which was parked on the westbound shoulder of the highway, and parked his patrol vehicle in front of the vehicle, which matched the description of the vehicle that had gone missing from the crash scene.
The sergeant approached the pickup and eventually got the attention of the driver, who later was identified as Kenney. The then-23-year-old Kenney had blood on his face and clothing, Kleensang testified, so he radioed dispatch to send rescue personnel to evaluate Kenney.
Two open containers of alcohol were visible in the center console, Kleensang said, and Kenney had to make several attempts at rolling down the driver’s window. Kenney also had slurred speech and had breath that smelled of alcohol.
Kleensang removed the keys from the vehicle’s ignition and allowed Kenney to step out of the pickup and into Kleensang’s patrol vehicle to stay warm.
Because Kleensang wasn’t in his agency’s jurisdiction, he requested that the Nebraska State Patrol handle anything further with regard to Kenney.
Cuming County Attorney Daniel Bracht asked Kleensang on Monday if he ever told Kenney that he was under arrest or if Kleensang ever started a DUI investigation. Kleensang testified he didn’t do either one.
And while Kleensang testified that Kenney was not under arrest, had Kenney tried leaving the scene, Kleensang said he would have stopped him.
SGT. JESSE Pfeifer with the state patrol was one of several responding troopers who either went straight to the crash scene or to the area where Kenney was located.
Pfeifer had contact with Kenney and conversed with him about his physical condition. Pfeifer, too, allowed Kenney, who was shivering and shaking, to sit in a patrol vehicle for warmth.
Kenney, when asked by Pfeifer if he had anything to drink that night, said “barely.”
After conversing with Kenney, Pfeifer asked another trooper to perform a DUI investigation. But rescue personnel arrived at the scene shortly thereafter, and Kenney was loaded into an ambulance and transported to Norfolk. Pfeifer said getting Kenney medical treatment took precedence over a DUI investigation.
Pfeifer then went to the crash scene to gather more information, he said, before notifying Lantz’s family members of her death.
The sergeant then went to a lakehouse in Cuming County where there had been a party earlier that night that Kenney attended. The purpose of going to the residence, Pfeifer said, was to find out when Kenney had left the party and to ensure everyone at the party was accounted for, as there had been information that Kenney might not have been the only person in his vehicle.
Pfeifer was able to confirm that Kenney had left the party alone. Partygoers apparently said nobody who was at the party, including Kenney, was in a condition in which they could drive safely, so failed attempts to reach Kenney by phone were made.
Meanwhile, another trooper, Mara Tighe, had been assigned by Pfeifer to follow the ambulance to the hospital and obtain a sample of Kenney’s blood through a search warrant.
TIGHE ARRIVED at the hospital around 2:30 a.m., she said, and observed medical personnel treating Kenney inside a trauma room.
Once she was given clearance to speak to Kenney, Tighe said she asked him for permission for his blood, to which he denied. Tighe then left the room Kenney was in and began preparing a search warrant.
Troopers weren’t aware of the extent of Kenney’s injuries, they testified, nor did they know whether Kenney’s injuries would require him to be transported to another facility. It also had been approaching three hours since the crash, Tighe said, and there was no timeline as to how soon the application for a warrant could be completed or how quickly she would be able to get a judge’s signature.
So Tighe, Pfeifer and another trooper determined that it was necessary to obtain a blood sample.
Tighe observed a medical professional draw a sample that was turned over to Tighe, sealed in a box and locked in her patrol unit.
Dornan asked Tighe if she thought that poking into someone’s skin and drawing their blood without permission — an act the defense attorney said was a violation of Kenney’s Fourth Amendment rights — should be taken lightly. Tighe told Dornan that exigent circumstances existed that required the drawing of Kenney’s blood.
DORNAN ASKED both Pfeifer and Tighe if they knew that they could also obtain a warrant either orally or through the telephone, not just through a written document. Neither trooper said they were aware of the possibility until Monday.
The defense attorney also relayed that any county or district court judge, or any clerk magistrate in Nebraska, can sign a warrant.
He further explained that a warrant had been obtained for a draw of Curt Lantz’s blood in Douglas County earlier that morning. Curt Lantz had been transported to an Omaha hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Bracht, through questioning of Tighe, illustrated that it would have been much easier for authorities to obtain a warrant for Curt Lantz, as he was at the scene of the accident and, unlike Kenney, wasn’t located an hour and 45 minutes after the crash happened.
The county attorney told District Judge Mark Johnson that Kenney’s case wasn’t a “run-of-the-mill” DUI investigation. Instead, multiple law enforcement agencies were involved, Kenney needed medical attention, and he was believed to have been involved in a crash that had a fatality.
Bracht also argued that any statements made by Kenney to authorities were part of routine conversations that officers have with people who are suspected of driving under the influence, thus not requiring Miranda advisements.
Johnson is allowing Bracht and Dornan to submit written arguments to pair with Monday’s testimony. The judge then will make a ruling as to whether evidence pertaining to Kenney’s blood draw and his statements to officers could be used at trial.
Nearly 30 people sat in the courtroom gallery for Monday’s hearing, most of whom appeared to be there in a show of support for Kenney.
The Omahan has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2.