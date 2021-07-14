MADISON — A Madison man who has a pattern of starting quarrels is back behind bars on suspicion of terroristic threats and other charges following an incident involving him and his neighbors over the weekend in Madison.
Andrew Allen, formerly of Norfolk, appeared in Madison County Court on Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to kill one of his neighbors on Saturday.
An agitated Allen appeared before Judge Donna Taylor without an attorney and told the judge he was being wrongfully convicted and that he shouldn’t be in jail.
“I’m getting wrongfully held here, and there could be a lawsuit here because I'm innocent,” he said. “You’re holding me against my will, and you could get sued for that.”
The 39-year-old Allen, according to police, walked over to a neighbor’s house in central Madison on Saturday and started cursing at a man for no apparent reason. Allen allegedly directed a number of racially charged phrases at the man, who is Hispanic. Police reports also indicate that Allen threatened to grab a gun and shoot the man.
Authorities were not able to make contact with Allen immediately on Saturday, but they were dispatched to his residence on Sunday after Allen reported that he had situated himself on his roof because he had been threatened by a neighbor.
When authorities arrived, Allen told them that a man inside the dwelling, who is a neighbor of Allen’s, was wielding a gun and threatening him. But Allen couldn’t tell authorities where the man was, where he was when Allen last saw him or how long it had been since he saw the man.
A Madison County sheriff’s deputy reportedly entered the residence and spoke with the man who Allen alleged was threatening him. The man told the deputy that he would never speak to Allen and that Allen sometimes pounded on his door, which the man said he always ignored.
There was no evidence that the man owned a gun or made any threats toward Allen, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Authorities then attempted to convince Allen to come down from the roof, but Allen refused for about an hour. After Allen continued to refuse to come down, a deputy crawled through a window inside the home and approached Allen on the roof.
But Allen continued to refuse to come down and sat on a ledge. The deputy subsequently grabbed Allen, placed him on his back and took him into custody.
Once Allen’s pockets were emptied, law enforcement located a baggie of marijuana inside his wallet. Authorities filed charges of obstructing an officer, false reporting, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations and possession of marijuana.
Despite what was revealed in the affidavit, Allen was persistent in his belief that he’s an innocent man.
Taylor attempted to appoint Allen a public defender throughout Tuesday’s hearing, but Allen aggressively refused. Allen said he has an attorney on retainer at his workplace and that he’d prefer to represent himself.
“I don’t want a public defender. If it came down to it, I’ll represent myself in a jury trial and beat it,” Allen told Taylor. “It’s up to you; if you want to get beat, go ahead and prosecute me — you’ll lose. I don’t need a public ‘pretender.’ ”
Charged with terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, Allen instead said he felt that he was the one being threatened.
“I don’t like being threatened. You’re threatening my freedom, and I don’t appreciate that,” he said.
Allen was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, but Taylor continued his case to Tuesday, July 27, to give Allen an opportunity to find legal counsel despite Allen holding firm on not wanting any representation.
Bond for Allen has been set at $20,000 — with 10% required for release. He asked Taylor to lower his bond and told her that he needed to get back to work.
“I’m not guilty, so I need a (personal recognizance) bond; I’m not guilty of any of this,” Allen told the judge. “I don’t want you to get set up. I don’t want you to wrongfully prosecute me and get in trouble. I’m trying to help you.”
Taylor replied to Allen with a “thank you.”
Last weekend added to a long list of Allen’s run-ins with law enforcement, including in 2019 when he went on a mace and pepper spray tirade in Norfolk and sprayed several victims. Allen pepper sprayed one man in the face because he was angered that the man’s dog had barked at him outside a Norfolk convenience store.
A statement also was read at a 2019 court hearing in which a witness stated that Allen was pushing a lawn mower, then spraying some type of material into another victim’s eyes.
Allen was sentenced to 540 days in the county jail in 2019 for two third-degree assaults, one assault by mutual consent and a failure to appear on one of the assaults.
His criminal history dates back more than 20 years and includes three convictions for driving while intoxicated, a driving under suspension, several previous assaults, disorderly conducts and obstructing an officer.
If convicted on the terroristic threats charge, Allen could face up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.