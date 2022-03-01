MADISON — A Norfolk man facing a felony drug charge had his bond revoked Monday morning after he tested positive for meth before a district court hearing.
Bill Gonzales, 42, was scheduled to appear before District Judge James Kube for a pre-trial hearing on charges of possession of methamphetamine (10 grams or more) with intent to deliver and driving under suspension.
Gonzales, who had been out on bond since December, tested positive for meth before his hearing, according to Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, told the judge that Gonzales believed he had been “exposed” to meth by someone at his workplace. Gonzales had been “working really hard to stay clean and believes he would test negative in a few days,” she said.
Gonzales showed up for his hearing with what appeared to be a plastic grocery sack with several prescription pill bottles. Neither Hartner nor Gonzales explained why Gonzales brought the pill bottles into the courtroom.
Madison County district judges usually revoke a defendant’s bond if they have a positive drug test and schedule a hearing after a defendant tests negative for controlled substances. Kiernan asked Kube to follow normal procedures and revoke Gonzales’ bond, which had been set at 10% of $10,000.
Kube then revoked Gonzales’ bond and said his case could be taken up again after he produces a clean test.
“We have to go on the testing; if you’re testing positive for methamphetamine, that indicates a violation of the bond,” Kube said.
Gonzales was arrested on Dec. 11 during a traffic stop in Norfolk. A police officer had noticed that something near the driver’s side rear tire had broken off from the vehicle that was driven by Gonzales. The officer initiated a traffic stop to ensure that the vehicle was safe to drive and to notify Gonzales that something from his vehicle had broken.
It was learned by the officer during the traffic stop that Gonzales’ license was suspended, and Gonzales was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension.
During a search, the officer said he located a glass pipe with burnt residue on it that later tested positive for meth. A black cylinder container that Gonzales was holding in his hand apparently contained three clear plastic baggies of meth that totaled about 20 grams.
The officer also alleged in an affidavit supporting Gonzales’ arrest that four empty baggies also were found in Gonzales’ coat pocket, plus more than $300 in cash.
The drug charge against Gonzales is a Class 1D felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison, including a mandatory minimum of 3 years.
Also returning a positive drug test on Monday was 52-year-old Vernon Munson of Norfolk. Munson, according to Kiernan, tested positive for THC, K2, amphetamine and methamphetamine. Munson was scheduled for a pre-trial status hearing on a Class 4 felony charge.
Kube also revoked Munson’s bond and will take up his hearing once he returns a negative test.
Others appeared before Kube Monday on the following:
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Stephanie M. Allen, 36, McCook, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Terroristic threats, failure to appear
— Levi H. Baldwin Jr., 68, Madison County Jail, pleaded no contest to both charges.
Terroristic threats, third-degree assault of an officer, resisting arrest
— Tyler L. Brandt, 24, 1500 S. Fourth St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under suspension
— Jessica A. Centeno, 29, 303 S. Sixth St., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999), conspiracy to commit theft
— Bailey Dice, 24, Seward, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Burglary
— Jimmy D. Dinovo, 63, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial continued.
Assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest
— Jeffrey L. Hoadley, 30, 808 S. 11th St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats
— Michael L. Byrnes, 41, Madison County Jail, had his bond reduced from 10% of $20,000 to 10% of $5,000 due to medical reasons.
Delivery of methamphetamine — two counts
— Ashley M. Ramirez, 34, 607 Cedar Ave., No. 25, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Intentional child abuse, solicitation of a minor
— Herman L. Santifer, 55, Madison County Jail, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, use of property to violate drug laws
— Rick C. Stoffer, 65, 900 S. Second St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Probation violation for criminal impersonation
— Tausha L. Whitman, 26, Norfolk, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Terroristic threats, assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault — second offense, failure to appear
— Cristian Burgos-Rodriguez, 31, Madison County Jail, pleaded no contest to the threats and assault charges, and pleaded guilty to failure to appear.
Possession of methamphetamine (28-139 grams) with intent to deliver, criminal impersonation, driving during revocation, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, failure to appear
— Julio W. Monterroso-Perez, 40, Madison County Jail, had a request for his bond to be reduced from 10% of $370,000 to 10% of $100,000 denied.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Arachelys M. Chavez Correa, 23, 908 S. 14th Place, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child, false reporting
— Juan Juan-Lucas, 20, Madison, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, probation violation for possession of methamphetamine, probation violation for driving under the influence
— Opal E. Lehmann, 37, 111 N. Ninth St., pleaded guilty to all charges.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine, driving during revocation
— Rebecca L. Levine, 36, 2214 W. Norfolk Ave., pleaded no contest to attempted possession of methamphetamine and guilty to driving during revocation.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Georgia M. Little, 20, Beemer, pleaded no contest.
Possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a police officer
— Lindy R. Rath, 37, 513 Verges Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Sergio R. Salazar Pena, 37, Columbus, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, probation violation for criminal impersonation, failure to appear
— Martin Santiago Jr., 24, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to all charges.
Theft by deception ($5,000 or more)
— Dee Dee A. Yawn, 50, Pierce, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained. A motion by Kory Quandt to withdraw as Yawn’s legal counsel was denied pending Yawn’s hiring of a new attorney.
Driving under the influence — fourth offense, postrelease supervision violation for theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — third offense
— Justin L. Zohner, 41, 83525 550th Road, pleaded no contest to both charges.