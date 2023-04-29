Details were shared this week on a daycare project proposed in Madison and a new housing subdivision in Newman Grove.
Both received tentative approval 5-0 following public hearings and discussions at Thursday’s meeting of the Madison County Joint Planning Commission. They will be considered by the city councils in each of the communities.
The City of Madison sought the zoning change from R-1 (Single Family Dwelling) to R-3 (Multiple Family Dwelling) to convert an addition to the city’s nursing home into a daycare.
The property is at 703 Main St., and the addition is the former assisted wing, which is the newer addition.
Heather McWhorter, Madison County zoning administrator, said the wing is empty and the city would like to lease it out for use as a daycare.
Because of the number of children who will be cared for at the facility, the property needs to be rezoned, she said. The property already has R-3 zoning on the west side of it, so it does fit the neighborhood. R-3 also allows for both the nursing home and the proposed daycare.
“I think it is a great idea,” said Joy Griffith, a member of the joint planning commission. “This area is starved for child care.”
Another commissioner, Merlin Oswald, agreed.
“I think this is a good fit,” he said. “Mixing those ages and the proximity is healthy, too.”
The City of Newman Grove also has developed a tract of land for a new subdivision. The subdivision falls on the Platte County side but requires approval from Madison County because it is within the county’s zoning jurisdiction.
McWhorter said the Newman Grove City Council actually has approved the final plat.
“This is a procedural thing to make sure everything is done legally,” she said.
All of the property is in an area of Newman Grove that has been declared blighted and substandard, making it eligible for tax increment financing.
“We’ve struggled forever to get a place to do a development,” said Tom Bagley, a member of the Newman Grove City Council.
Already there has been interest in the lots of the subdivision, Bagley said. The subdivision includes nine lots, with five of them in a circular cul-de-sac. The property is west and south of the co-op bins.
Ray Flood, a member of the joint planning commission, said he lives in Newman Grove and believes the development should fit well within the community.
“We’re kind of landlocked for good housing with a development,” Flood said.
The joint planning commission also voted 5-0 on Thursday evening to approve an amended related redevelopment plan for the City of Newman Grove on the nine lots. The vote makes the property eligible to receive tax increment financing.
Andrew Willis of Lincoln, an attorney representing the City of Newman Grove, said the redevelopment plan contains a lot of information.
The property is vacant now and is prime for development, but the cost to put in the infrastructure is the only thing holding it back now, he said.
“That’s why we are looking at TIF,” he said.
The cost of the infrastructure, water, sewer and paving for streets is estimated at $753,000, Willis said.
Based on the projections, about $420,000 would be paid for by TIF, which would help to make the lots more affordable.
With TIF, the additional property taxes generated by the redevelopment are used to pay for the infrastructure improvements. The property owners pay all the property taxes on the land, with the new valuation added by the housing going to infrastructure costs.
The amount of property taxes previously collected before the improvements will continue to go toward all the entities that receive property taxes.
Once the TIF is paid for — now up to 20 years — all of the property taxes, including the additional property taxes, are returned to the tax rolls like before the TIF.
Willis said he expects the TIF to be paid off within 15 years.