A large bamboo trunk once filled with an immigrant’s belongings; a coin-operated music box once used in a Norfolk saloon and radiation and handmade quilts are among the treasures included in a new exhibit that opened recently at the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk.
Titled “Curiosities From the Collection,” the exhibit includes artifacts acquired over the past few years that don’t necessarily fit with the theme of other permanent and temporary exhibits, said Libby McKay, the museum director.
In the past year, “the artifact committee has been looking at what we have,” McKay said. “Some things don’t fit into (a specific exhibit) plan.”
Creating the exhibit is one way to “to showcase these objects,” said Drew DeCamp, the museum’s registrar.
The exhibit also includes an autograph book dating to the late 1800s that includes autographs and poems. Using his detective skills, DeCamp was able to track down information about Emily Case, the book’s owner.
The bamboo trunk came with a family who came to America through Ellis Island in 1906. The ornately carved music box is made of quarter-sawn oak, which today is rare and expensive. Other items include a dress worn for the Aksarben Coronation in 1972, and a machine from 1905 that calculates interest. It was donated by a local bank.
While the objects may not fit into a current or planned exhibit, they all have ties to the Elkhorn Valley, which is one of the criteria the museum uses when accepting items, DeKamp said. In recent years there has been an increase in the number of items people have offered to the museum, partly due to the fact that baby boomers are downsizing themselves or cleaning out their parents’ homes, he said.
Before accepting an item for the collection, the artifact committee reviews it and determines whether it’s a good fit for the collection.
“Everything you take and store costs money,” DeKamp said.
Still, they are always willing to consider items that have a direct link to people who had an impact on life in Norfolk and the area, he added.
“We want to tell the story of the Elkhorn River valley,” he said.
The exhibit is open through Friday, Feb.10. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.