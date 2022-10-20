MADISON — A Norfolk man who shot at his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend over the summer and prompted a standoff with police will face prison time after he was convicted of a pair of felonies on Wednesday.
Nicholas Valbuena, 22, pleaded guilty to use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats. In exchange for his pleas, Valbuena had charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm and attempted first-degree assault dismissed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office.
Use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony, carries a mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison. District Judge Mark Johnson could sentence Valbuena to anywhere between 5 and 53 years behind bars. The Norfolk man had faced up to a 123-year prison sentence before pleading guilty.
Prosecutors agreed not to recommend a specific punishment at Valbuena’s sentencing.
Valbuena’s convictions stem from an incident on the morning of Aug. 6 that started in the 900 block of South Third Street. Another Norfolk man had reported to police around 6:15 a.m. that he had been walking up to his residence on the sidewalk when a white Ford Fusion drove by.
The man who was walking toward his house said he recognized Valbuena as the driver of the Fusion. The resident said he had been dating Valbuena’s ex-girlfriend.
The Fusion reportedly drove toward the end of the block and made a U-turn at an intersection before driving against one-way traffic on Third Street. The vehicle stopped outside the residence and, according to the man who lived there, Valbuena started to yell at him over the current boyfriend’s treatment of the woman whom Valbuena previously dated.
The victim told police that Valbuena then shot at him as he entered the house. Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said at least five shots hit the exterior and interior of the home, which was occupied at the time by three people. At least four bullet holes were located on the front of the victim’s residence, and three shell casings were found in the street.
Police later tracked down the Fusion parked in front of a residence in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue. As officers approached the house, they saw Valbuena run inside, according to previous Daily News reports. Officers tried to get Valbuena to come out of the residence, but he refused, said Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller.
Police used drones to try to contact Valbuena, who was discovered by police to be in the attic. Valbuena did not respond to officers’ several attempts at communicating with him throughout the standoff. Officers eventually cleared the main floor of the house around 1 p.m.
As police were clearing the residence, Valbuena exited the home through a window and fled on foot, but a Norfolk police officer and Nebraska state trooper chased after Valbuena and apprehended him shortly thereafter. Valbuena has been in jail since his arrest.
Johnson ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled Valbuena’s sentencing for Friday, Dec. 16. Valbuena is jailed on $350,000 bond.
Others appeared and were sentenced by Johnson and Judge James Kube on Wednesday for the following:
Attempted fraudulent acquisition of a controlled substance
— Michele L. Bristol, 49, Columbus, was sentenced by Johnson to 12 months of probation.
Revocation of probation on the conviction of theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499)
— Zachariah A. Andrews, 28, Madison County Jail, was sentenced by Kube to 1 year in the Madison County Jail with credit for 72 days served.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Dylan C. Bolte, 29, Madison County Jail, was sentenced by Kube to 30 months of specialized substance abuse supervision. Bolte also was ordered to serve 90 days in jail but was given credit for 112 days served.