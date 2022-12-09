The idea for Crofton’s one-act adaptation of “M*A*S*H” came from one student’s intergenerational bond with a grandparent. The performance set out to create even more connections between students and the town’s wider community.
Director Holly Wortmann acknowledged that “M*A*S*H” was a somewhat surprising play to adapt but said it had been specifically requested by a student.
“Last year,” she said, “I had a young man come to me, and he said, ‘Hey, Mrs. Wortmann, we should do “M*A*S*H.” ’ And I laughed, and I said, ‘Garret, how do you even know about “M*A*S*H”?’ He said, ‘I watch it with my grandpa all the time.’ ”
Garret Buschkamp, who played Hawkeye Pierce, confirmed his fondness for the source material. “I love the TV show. I love the books and the movie. And it’s so fun to perform. I haven’t gotten tired of it yet.” He added: “Hawkeye is one of my favorite characters. It’s just amazing that I got to be him.”
Wortmann saw an opportunity for the high school’s one-act to connect with Crofton’s community in a meaningful way.
“When we started costuming,” Wortmann said, “we put a request out to community members, and we had the kids sit down and ... interview a vet. And so these kids went into their grandparents’ home, they sat in our local café … and (in response) the community members dug into their Army fatigues, into their closets, and pulled out (clothing from) World War II and Korea. The kids are wearing dog tags from Korean vets from our community that those gentlemen haven’t worn since 1950 themselves. We did our community night, and we showcased those Army fatigues, and … we had those community members stand up and recognized them.”
“I told Crofton today when we left, we are literally bringing our community with us — the deceased, too — and I think a lot of them would be very, very proud to be on the Johnny Carson stage in their Korean dress fatigues,” Wortmann added.
The opportunity to compete at state meant a lot to the students at Crofton. The school hadn’t qualified since 2017, and the senior members of the cast expressed excitement for the chance to perform.
Rori Schmidt, a senior who played Maj. Margaret Houlihan, said “it was really exciting to get to be here for state, and to get to perform it one last time. It felt really good to be out there on that big stage and give it all we got.”
Jeffrey Birger, who played Frank Burns, agreed, saying, “I’ve been in one-act for four years. And it’s, like, my third year of acting. And I love it. Coming here to state is a dream of mine. … Five years ago was the last time we were here. It’s my first time, and I really enjoyed it.”
“I’ve been in (one-acts) since my freshman year,” Buschkamp said. “I’ve always wanted to make it here, and to make it here on the last chance? It’s amazing.”
“This is huge,” Wortmann said of the chance to compete at state. “Crofton hasn’t been to state for play production … since 2017. This is only our fifth time ever, so this is huge. … We had a huge pep rally this morning. The fire and rescue and our ambulance put on a big cross, like the mobile Army hospital (insignia), and they took us all the way to Highway 81. This really has been, for our kids, monumental. It is something they will never, ever forget. Ever.”
Area school Wisner-Pilger also competed with a performance of “The Mold That Would Be King.”