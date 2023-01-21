MADISON — A Knox County woman who was found with an assortment of drugs in Norfolk in September 2021 was sentenced to prison on Friday.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced Zolana Costello, 41, to 15 to 48 months in prison for attempted possession of more than 10 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony that carried up to a 50-year prison sentence.
On Sept. 8, 2021, a Norfolk police officer ran a license plate check of a vehicle that he had observed driving in the 1200 block of Prospect Avenue. The officer learned that the registered owner of the vehicle — Costello — had a suspended driver’s license.
Costello parked the vehicle in the 1200 block of Koenigstein Avenue and exited the vehicle. After the officer made contact with her, Costello said her suspended license should have been taken care of and was valid, contrary to the information dispatchers later relayed to the officer.
Costello was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving under suspension and, during a search of her vehicle, a purse with two glass pipes commonly used to smoke methamphetamine was located by police. Authorities also located a plastic bag containing a crystalline rock substance and seven fentanyl patches. The plastic bag contained 10.3 grams of meth.
In a duffel bag, officers found an orange pill bottle containing several different types of pills, later identified as clonazepam.
Costello initially had been charged by prosecutors with possession of more than 10 grams of meth with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl and possession of clonazepam, all of which are felonies. The first charge had carried a mandatory five-year minimum prison sentence.
In October, Costello pleaded guilty to a lesser charge to avoid the mandatory minimum sentence and also had the fentanyl and clonazepam possession charges dismissed.
The 41-year-old had been ordered to appear for sentencing on Dec. 16, but she was several hours tardy, so Johnson revoked her bond and continued sentencing to Friday. Furthermore, Costello failed to schedule a meeting with a probation officer to complete her pre-sentence investigation report, something Johnson had ordered her to do.
As part of the plea bargain, prosecutors agreed to recommend a 15-month prison sentence for Costello.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, asked Johnson to sentence Costello to no less than the 15-month recommendation. Costello already had benefited from the plea bargain in having her charges reduced and partially dismissed, Kiernan said.
Frederick Bartell, Costello’s attorney, said prosecutors had agreed to recommend a 15-month sentence based on the facts of Costello’s case and her criminal history, which the defense attorney argued was “relatively limited.”
Among Costello’s past convictions is a misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide conviction in 2015 for which she was sentenced to 30 days in jail. The jail sentence resulted from a May 2013 crash near Madison that killed Daily News employee Harry Miller.
With regard to Costello’s most recent criminal case, Bartell said there was little to no evidence to suggest that Costello was distributing the drugs she was caught with.
“This is not a true distribution case; it’s a weight-based case,” Bartell said.
Johnson — based on a lack of information about Costello because of the nonexistent pre-sentence investigation report, plus Costello’s two prior failed probations for separate crimes — found that she wasn’t a suitable probation candidate.
“I’m concerned, Ms. Costello, that 15 months really does not provide a sufficient amount of time to address any real issues that you are dealing with,” Johnson said. “If (the methamphetamine) was for personal use, existence of the quantity that you had certainly shows that your addiction is at a problematic level.
“If it was for a delivery, that’s of even more concern to this court, and typically the sentences are much greater.”
But the judge said he would trust in the sentencing recommendation.
Costello, who was credited with 56 days already served in jail, will be eligible for parole after serving 7½ months of her sentence. Barring poor behavior, she’ll be released after spending 24 months in prison.
Others appeared for sentencing on the following:
Possession of methamphetamine
— James E. Lewis, 54, 2014 N. Highway 35, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 29 days served, costs.
— Evan Ruiz, 24, 601 N. Queen City Blvd., 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 19 days served, costs.
Insurance fraud ($500-$1,500)
— Dustin R. Meyer, 33, Tilden, $1,000, costs.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Jeremy W. Rood, 47, 211 E. Michigan Ave., tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine. Johnson revoked Rood’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Additional defendants appeared for arraignments, bond hearings and pretrials on the following:
Child abuse
— Lovey L. Cosme, 33, 1301 Impala Drive, Apt. D, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Megan M. Mahlin, 38, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue her arraignment sustained.
— Michelle M. Macias, 49, Wayne, tested positive for THC and buprenorphine. Johnson revoked Macias’ bond and remanded her custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
— John A. Thompson, 50, Madison County Jail pleaded guilty.
Driving under the influence
— Arturo Hernandez, 25, Madison, pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine — two counts
— Norman N. Ironthunder, 44, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Michael K. Keck, 36, Ainsworth, pleaded guilty.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fourth offense, driving during revocation
— Andrew K. Warneke, 37, Pierce, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999)
— Daniel Young, 37, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Assault by strangulation
— Amber J. Sloan, 33, 124 Jefferson Ave., pleaded not guilty.
Theft by unlawful taking ($500-$1,499), failure to appear
— Derek N. Adair, 49, Madison County Jail, appeared after being arrested on a warrant that had been issued in June 2021. Johnson set Adair’s bond at $100,000 and continued his sentencing to March.
Criminal impersonation, possession of methamphetamine, driving under revocation — fourth offense, failure to appear
— Darren J. Wolf, 43, 511 E. Braasch Ave., had his arraignment scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17.
Issuing a bad check ($1,500-$5,000)
— Ashley N. Oliver, 36, 402 S. Eighth St., had a motion to reduce her bond denied.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Matthew R. Jung, 39, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999)
— Jeanna M. Leroy, 54, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.