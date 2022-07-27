CENTER — A man pleaded no contest to killing his infant son during a pretrial hearing at Knox County Courthouse on Tuesday morning.
Following a plea deal with the state, 29-year-old Edward Steven Davis of Creighton entered the plea on the charge of child abuse resulting in the death of his infant son, Ender Lee Davis. The charge is a Class 1B felony carrying a penalty of 20 years to life in prison, while the second charge of manslaughter, which would have carried an additional penalty of up to 20 years in prison, was dismissed.
In providing a factual basis for the conviction, prosecuting attorney John Thomas presented evidence from Creighton Police Chief Mark Duncan and the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.
Duncan’s account detailed his dispatchment along with the city ambulance at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2021, in response to a report of an unresponsive infant at Davis’ Creighton residence, during which he noted blood at multiple areas of the scene, including on a bed sheet, crib and baby clothes strewn about on the floor.
The police chief also detailed questions Davis answered on the night of the death of his infant son. The interview included Davis recounting his use of methamphetamine and marijuana over the three-day span leading up to the killing, and that on the night of Enders’ death, the baby had fallen asleep with him on the couch and subsequently fell onto the floor and began acting “funky.”
Davis told Duncan that he was a stay-at-home father and that the infant’s mother had not been home at the time.
After trying to feed Ender Davis, Davis said the baby “started giving (him) (expletive), so (he) put him down.” After going outside to smoke a cigarette, Davis returned to find his son choking and unresponsive, at which point he called the authorities.
Ender Davis was taken to Avera Creighton Hospital and later pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m. An autopsy report from the Douglas County Coroner’s Office by forensic pathologist Dr. Erin Linde found blunt force trauma to the infant’s head, neck and torso to be the cause of death.
Postmortem images of Ender Davis were presented to presiding District Judge James Kube along with the report.
“The injuries were out of proportion to those expected to occur (per Davis’ statements),” Thomas said.
Kube continued Davis’ bond at 10% of $500,000 and ordered a pre-sentence investigation report before sentencing, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 9 a.m.