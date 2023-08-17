When the original owner of Norfolk’s Ravenwood wanted to open a shop in 1985, the Small Business Administration conducted a community survey to determine if the unique shop would be successful since it was one-of-a-kind.
Now, Ravenwood is one of many creative businesses that characterize Norfolk Avenue — and the River Point Creative District.
A creative business is characterized by local creativity and innovation and may include such places as restaurants, salons and anywhere that hosts live music.
“Creative businesses, that’s where people want to go. They want to eat at the local brewery and go to the local coffee shop, and that’s all part of creative districts,” Nebraska Arts Council program specialist Rachel Morgan said.
Ravenwood offers access framing services as well as unique items such as rain sticks, incense and stone beads.
“We are currently a unique shop in the fact that we are the only ones that do have large scale rocks and crystals,” Scott Adams said.
Adams, owner of Ravenwood and president of the Downtown Norfolk Association, uses his business to bolster local art and artists.
“We have a lot of local art here,” Adams said. “We actually purchased the sculpture out in front of our business that was on the sculpture walk for local artists.”
Ravenwood also features paintings and rock sculptures for sale from artists in town.
“We do some unique things here just to try and augment what people are doing creatively on their own,” Adams said. “There are three guys locally that cut and polish beads, and we sell from them here as well.”
Artists who are connected to Ravenwood also participate in festivals so Ravenwood “is a good place that they can keep their art and it can go on display and people can come buy it, but we also work with them to be able to pull it out and take it to craft shows and other events,” Adams said.
To Adams, creative businesses not only bring something unique to a community, but also act as a gathering place and opportunity for local creatives.
“Having an area where people congregate when they come to town is a huge thing,” he said. “Having the restaurants, having the unique businesses where people want to come helps grow the business but also helps grow the town.”
Down the street from Ravenwood, Midwest Music Center offers its own creative services.
Owner Chad Barnhill characterizes his shop as a “full-line music store.” Not only does Midwest Music sell guitars, drums and keyboards, but it also offers private music instruction and professional sound installation.
“We’re a little niche and a little bit of everything,” he said.
Barnhill is part of the Norfolk creative district advisory committee, which helps bring multiple perspectives to the creative district’s administrative team so it can determine which goals will be the most beneficial to the community.
Barnhill was invited to the creative district’s first brainstorming discussions when the administrative team was still seeking official designation by the Nebraska Arts Council.
These discussions “involved anywhere from 15 to 30-plus people at times, coming up with ideas and what people of the community thought would be good for Norfolk and would be something that Norfolk would like ... not only Norfolk, but then also people who would be coming into Norfolk, what would draw them to Norfolk," Barnhill said.
“One thing at the top of the list was a band rehearsal space,” Barnhill said. “That’s obviously in the music world ... so I was obviously enticed with that.”
Barnhill said he hopes to see “the continued support of music and the continued support of art in downtown between the sculptures and murals and so it’s just that continued pushing that this be something long-term.”
While not all creative business owners are on the creative district advisory committee, Barnhill still strives for all creative businesses to “feel a part of (the district) and see the benefits, both short-term and long-term.”
Angie Stenger — executive director of Growing Together, a project to improve Northeast Nebraska’s regional economy and population growth — is one of three people on Norfolk’s creative district’s administrative team. She knows that artists and businesses can go hand in hand.
“The creative districts through the Legislature were made with the intention of increasing workforce and economic development in communities,” Stenger said. “If we can increase the number of creative businesses, it does such a great benefit for our community.”
To Stenger, what’s special about a creative business is that its services rarely can be replaced by technology.
“In the long run, we know that creative businesses can’t be automated,” Stenger said. “As computers continue to upgrade the way we work on things, you can’t take that creative piece out of someone’s mind and automate that.”
Creative businesses offer innovative and unique goods and services to a community, improving both the local economy and tourism.
“You want to talk about a consummate entrepreneur? That’s an artist,” Stenger said.