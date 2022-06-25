MADISON — A Norfolk man who said he doesn’t remember leading police on a chase and crashing his motorcycle will have time in jail to think about it.
Joshua T. Gunderson, 37, 408 S. 15th St., appeared before Judge Mark Johnson on Friday alongside his attorney, Pat Carney, on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving.
Gunderson told Johnson he doesn’t have much to say because he doesn’t remember the event.
Madison County Deputy Attorney Matthew Kiernan told the court that Gunderson was driving his motorcycle at a high rate of speed, even after police pursued him last August.
The defendant eventually crashed the motorcycle but had run through a red traffic light and had a .209 blood alcohol content — more than 2½ times the legal limit, Kiernan said.
The state would recommend at least three months in jail, Kiernan said.
“While the state is not asking for a maximum sentence,” he said, “the state is asking for more than a slap on the wrist.”
Kiernan also predicted Carney would have a different version of the events than he did.
Carney said he agreed with Kiernan’s assessment about it being different but little else. Carney said his client was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with pipes on it and was wearing a helmet. His client was not aware of the police pursuing him, he said.
Carney said Gunderson was riding on a four-lane highway and there was nobody else driving around him, based on video footage. A police officer estimated his speed to be about 60 mph, according to court records.
“Unfortunately for Josh, he doesn’t have a memory of this night,” Carney said.
His client ended up in a coma and was in the hospital for two weeks. While it was self inflicted, Gunderson has suffered a lot, including being out of work from last August until this April, Carney said.
After his sentencing, his client will lose his commercial driver’s license.
“That’s a real impact,” Carney said. “Again, it’s self inflicted, I know that.”
Carney said he does believe his client could complete a probation term, but he would be out of town with work on crews, so it would be difficult for him to comply. Gunderson’s employer wrote a letter of support on his behalf.
Carney said Gunderson has had his commercial driver’s license for 14 years and doesn’t typically do what he did.
“He’s not certain what happened for him to come off the rails like that,” Carney said.
As the court passes judgment, Carney asked that it be no more than 14 days in jail.
Johnson said Gunderson did have a prior criminal history — although it wasn’t extensive. Incarceration is needed because of the seriousness of the offenses, he said.
Gunderson received 30 days in jail for the reckless driving and a $500 fine. He received another 30 days in jail and a $500 fine for the driving while intoxicated-aggravated. He also must pay $146 in court costs. His license will be revoked one year, and he can obtain an interlock ignition device.
The sentences are to be served consecutively, one after the other. With good time, Gunderson could be released in 38 days.
Others were sentenced by Johnson on the following convictions:
Third-degree domestic assault, child abuse by neglect
— Jessica Arredondo, 28, 901 S. 16th St., 18 months’ probation on each charge to be served at the same time, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served unless waived, 80 hours’ community service, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Angela R. Flores, 44, Neligh, tested positive for drugs, bond revoked, sentencing continued until Friday, July 22, new bond of $50,000 at 10%.
— Danielle D. Linn, 42, 922 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 9, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 31 days served unless waived, costs.
Attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person
— Andrew M. Strom, 39, Omaha, $500 fine, costs.
Revocation of probation for attempted terroristic threats
— Jairo Ortega, 20, 704 N. Eighth St., 3 months’ extended probation, also curfew extended 3 months, costs.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense, possession of LSD, possession of methamphetamine
— Dennis J. Wilson, 31, 115 W. Maple Ave., tested positive for drugs, bond revoked, sentencing continued to Friday, July 22, new bond of $75,000 at 10%.
Arraignments
Child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury
— Heather Bilstein, 26, 1005 Ann Ave., pleaded not guilty.
Attempted second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, child abuse
— Amber R. Bruguier, 37, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, child abuse, state agreed to dismiss attempted second-degree assault. Bond continued, sentencing set for Monday, Aug. 22.
Theft by shoplifting — third offense (three counts)
— Mark T. Ellis, 44, Wakefield, pleaded not guilty on all three counts.
Driving during revocation
— Jacqueline L. Figueroa, 35, Columbus, pleaded not guilty.
Driving under the influence — fourth offense, driving during revocation
— Travis Johnson, 41, 800 S. 18th St., Apt. 21, pleaded not guilty to both offenses.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jesse J. Luetkenhaus, 19, 313 N. 12th St., Apt. 211, pleaded guilty, continued until Friday, July 1.
Assault-first degree, assault-second degree, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony
— Maxine S. Keys, 42, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty all four counts. Found competent to face charges. Motion to reduce bond denied.
Delivery of hydrocodone — three counts
— Drhonda Richardson, 53, 914 Sycamore Ave., pleaded not guilty on all three counts, bond continued.
Theft by shoplifting — third offense
— Jonathan W. Walter, 42, Bloomfield, pleaded not guilty, bond continued.
Possession of psilocybin
— Royce L. Williams IV, 22, 3207 S. 12th St., Lot 14, tested positive for drugs, bond revoked, sentenced continued to Friday, July 22, new bond set at $50,000 10%.
Revocation of probation for theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999)
— Danny J. Harmon, 18, 404½ S. Second St., arraignment continued, same bond conditions apply.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Sara A. Bauer, Madison County Jail, referred to drug court, continued to Friday, July 22.
Possession of methamphetamine (two counts)
— John M. Lewis, pleaded not guilty.
Assault by strangulation, negligent child abuse
— Jose A. Leon, pleaded not guilty on both counts, bond continued.
Motion to reduce bond
— Adam N. Henn, 40, Omaha Correctional Center, request denied.