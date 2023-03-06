O’NEILL — Serena Davis-Babutzke, owner of Deja Brew coffee shop in O’Neill, wants her customers to feel at ease.
Her main design philosophy for Deja Brew is a merger between “creative” and “cozy,” and it shows. Though Deja Brew is housed in an unremarkable gray building just off Highway 20, inside the shop are blue velvet couches, plenty of brightly colored pillows and a custom “Deja Brew” neon sign.
“When I was designing things, I wanted something fun that people would be drawn to. I wanted it to stand out, and be modern, and just a fun place,” Davis-Babutzke said.
The menu is as unique as the décor. Alongside standard coffee shop classics — Davis-Babutzke sells more caramel macchiatos than any other drink — the menu offers drinks with names like “peach cobbler,” “cinnamon toast crunch” and “salted caramel cookie dough.”
Davis-Babutzke, a Nebraska native who spent time working as a phlebotomist in Phoenix before moving back to O’Neill, decided to open her own shop in June 2022 after discovering her love for coffee shop environments.
“I think it’s just cozy,” Davis-Babutzke said. “Coffee creates a cozy environment, a safe environment, and I really enjoy that.”
“There’s been times where, genuinely, a random person will come in and tell me their whole life story, and I love that. It’s my favorite part. I guess I just enjoy making something that others can enjoy,” she added.
The best part about running Deja Brew, according to Davis-Babutzke, is the clientele.
“I really just enjoy meeting new people,” Davis-Babutzke said. She added that the shop’s position just off the highway brought in a significant number of travelers, in addition to customers from the O’Neill area.
“I get a lot of people, like, ‘Oh, we’re traveling through from Wyoming,’ or just the other day it was Ohio, and they’ll sit and talk to you because you’re taking the time to make them a coffee. You have that time to learn about them.”
Though Deja Brew isn’t yet a year old, it’s already experimenting with new business ideas. For one, the shop delivers weekday coffee orders throughout O’Neill, as long as orders are received before 8:30 a.m.
Soon Deja Brew will be offering mason jars of its coffee blend and will begin hosting a monthly women’s night, and different menu offerings are just about always in the works.
“We try to change things up,” Davis-Babutzke said.
Deja Brew is located at 506 Highway 20, No. 4 in O’Neill and operates 6 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday, and 8 to 11 a.m. on Sundays.