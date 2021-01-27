Court list for Jan. 27, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage Licenses:
Douglas Zoucha, 66, to Kristine Freese, 62. Bradley Hoffman, 44, to Latrice Krieger, 45.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Nikol Petersen v. Gary Petersen. Sandra Veik v. Frederick Batten. Chad Reeves v. Tammi Reeves.
Criminal case judgments
Christina Kitto, 52, Norfolk, delivery of methamphetamine, 4 to 8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 10 days served, costs.
Taylor Bruns, Norfolk, conspiracy to commit a Class IIA felony, 2 to 3 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 14 days served, costs.
Thomas A. Beckman, Norfolk, delivery of methamphetamine, 4 to 8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 5 days served, costs.
Opal E. Lehmann, Norfolk, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, 16 days in jail with credit for 16 days served, 9 months’ probation, costs.
Brittany E. Edwards, Norfolk, driving under the influence – third offense, $1,000, 30 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Sebastian Montenegro, Madison, delivery of methamphetamine, delivery of cocaine, 4 to 10 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 14 days served, costs.
Holly K. Andersen, Norfolk, committing child abuse negligently, false reporting, 90 days in jail with credit for 30 days served, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
April J. Engelbart, theft by receiving stolen property ($5,000 or more).
Megan M. Harris, delivery of a hazardous drug.
Martin Santiago Jr., delivery of a hazardous drug, possession of a controlled substance.
Gabriel Casimiro Garcia, second-degree domestic assault.
Criminal case judgments
Kirstie J. Koch, obstructing government operations, $500, costs.
Jody A. Svenson, attempt of a Class I misdemeanor, $150, costs.
Ramon A. Gonzalez, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs.
Amadu L. Bah, possession of a synthetic drug, third-degree assault, $300, 60 days in jail with credit for 37 days served, costs.
Elvia Figueroa, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs.
Ira D. Pace, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs.
Nicole L. Fitzgerald, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Caroline A. Sischo, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Jaidyn K. Jones, second-degree trespassing, $500, 45 days in jail, 18 months’ probation, costs.
Jason G. Coats, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, 7 days in jail with credit for 7 days served, costs.
Caleb R. Buttle, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Paola C. Sanchez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Drake D. Baller, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Benjamin G. Mesteth, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Christopher R. Cacek, no proof of insurance, stop sign violation, $175, costs.
Alicia Williams, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Amylee Dugal, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Eric V. Knight, third-degree domestic assault, 30 days in jail, costs.
Patrick J. Harlan, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $1,000, 150 days in jail, license revoked for 3 years., costs.
Jacob R. Kittle, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Jesus Morales Ocumares, no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $100, costs.
Sean R. Tyler, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Justin M. Kuta, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Janine T. Moore, disturbing the peace, 1 day in jail with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Shayla K. Johnson, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs.
Eh Gay, theft, $350, costs.
Kyle J. McGrath, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Margaret R. Roat, first-degree criminal trespassing, driving under the influence of drugs, $500, 14 days in jail with credit for 12 days served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Manuel I. Farias, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Crystal Alvarez, driving under revocation, $150, license revoked for 12 months, costs.
Sebastian Newcombe, disobeying stop lights, possession of drug paraphernalia, $175, costs.
Ka Kaw Htoo, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
City ordinance violations
Dicon Corp., building code violation, $500, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Kyle Thompson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded, $177, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jose L. Llanes Sanchez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $594.37, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Dennis J. Lewchuk and Valerie Lewchuk, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,958, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Stefanie N. Lee, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $628.19, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Alex Jacobo, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,525, interest, fees, costs.
General Collection Co. v. Michelle Allison, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,829.36, fees, costs.
Onemain Financial Group v. Eric J. Venable, plaintiff awarded, $5,004.51, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Julia Harley and Dane Harley, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $150, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Cynthia A. Taylor, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $725.28, interest, fees, costs.
Accounts Management v. Elizabeth Pepper, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,526.21, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Ramiro Sotelo, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $260, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Ashley R. Schueller, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded, $376.80, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Traci L. Gamble, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded, $2,456, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Alec Roberts, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $5,673, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Ramon Rodriguez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $194, interest, fees, costs.
Collection Associates v. Jessica Roland, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $686.01, interest, fees, costs.
DMC v. Monte Sorrells, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,963, costs.
DMC v. Eduardo Sandoval, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,901.65, costs.
Accounts Management v. Fay A. Langdeaux, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded, $2,107.91, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jennifer Fonseca, Madison, plaintiff awarded $316.17, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jeffrey R. Tracy, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $266.69, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Michael Pohlen, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $3,378.41, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Joseph A. Juarez, $125, costs. Miguel A. Perez Diaz, $125, costs. Ryan A. Koenig, $75, costs. Madison B. Baumann, $75, costs. Beau D. Kinnett, $25, costs.
Yaysin Martinez Alvarez, $125, costs. Victoria J. Woeppel, $125, costs. Tatiana Zambrano Guzman, $125, costs. Adam C. Conrady, $125, costs. Tyree K. Garnier, no operator’s license, $150, costs.
Isaiah L. Francis, $300, costs. Brian R. Benson, $75, costs. Matthew T. Herlick, $75, costs. Carols I. Salazar Jr., $75, costs. Logan J. Nitz, $25, costs.
Pilar A. Vazquez, $25, costs. Christine A. Knapp, $75, costs. Luis V. Ortiz, $75, costs. Austin W. Jankowski, $125, costs. Adrian J. Berg, $75, costs. Daniela Avila, $75, costs.
Other citations
Lester Sandrino Gonzalez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Keanna S. Synovec, no valid registration, $25, costs. Abraham E. Rosales, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Shannon D. Davenport, following too closely, $50, costs. Jewel A. Villareal, careless driving, $100, costs.
Dustin G. Dugger, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Sara L. Kuhn, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Jeremiah C. Ward, no valid registration, $25, costs. Renee L. Forman, no valid registration, $26, costs. Debra J. Udell, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
Cherie S. Brandt, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Zachary D. Taylor, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Digna E. Linares-Garcia, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Stefan C. Christ Jr., stop sign violation, $75, costs. Shane E. Labenz, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Charlotte A. Breuer, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Jonathon R. Peterson, load contents violation, $100, costs. Edith C. Reyes, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Kyle N. Henn, negligent driving, $75, costs. Morgan N. Gines, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Braiden J. Mortland, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jamie L. Beehn, no valid registration, $25, costs. Levi D. Hassler, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Dalton B. Sweley, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Edwin F. Belina Jr., failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
Galen A. Anderson, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Michael D. Anderson, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Ashley N. Hoffman, stop sign violation, $125, costs. Daniel R. Gonzalez, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
* * *
