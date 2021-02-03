Court list for Feb. 3, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses: Jose Luis Sarria Sanchez, 32, to Aneya Correa Mora, 43. Daniel Miller, 30, to Taylor Rendleman, 27.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Matthew F. Silvers, 20, Norfolk, first-degree assault, tampering with evidence, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) – third offense, 8 to 13 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 51 days served, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Ryan A. Webbert, 20, Norfolk, two counts of delivery of a hazardous drug, one count of delivery of a controlled substance, 4 to 8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 3 days served, costs.
Jonnathon J. Follette, 29, Norfolk, second-degree assault, tampering with evidence, 2 to 8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 18 days served, costs.
Laura A. Everett, 36, Norfolk, delivery of a hazardous drug, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in jail before probation ends with credit for 20 days served, costs.
Eric V. Knight, 44, Norfolk, third-degree domestic assault, 45 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Jeremy W. Jones, 30, Neligh, attempt of a Class IIA felony, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 26 days served, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Dale L. Grant, 45, Norfolk, attempt of a Class IIIA felony, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Cade Whitemane, 34, theft deception, 30 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Kody M. Bromley, 30, Omaha Department of Corrections, theft, 12 to 14 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Xavier T. Bordeaux, 28, Norfolk, attempt of a Class IIIA felony, criminal mischief, theft, 30 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 24 days served, costs.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Duane Leicy v. Brenda Leicy.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Eric Mucker, reckless driving, $250, costs.
Jose A. Zazueta Arellano, driving a commercial vehicle without required license, $100, costs.
Raelynn R. Shoemaker, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Nicole A. Wall, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, costs.
Stephen M. Sharples, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Diblan Cortez Hernandez, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Janine T. Moore, disturbing the peace, 5 days in jail with credit for 5 days served, costs.
Leandro Alfaro-Junquera, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Marco A. Fonseca Aguilera, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Sabrina R. Graham, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Jarrett R. Engelbart, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Decemberlyn S. Kilcoin, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Heather R. King, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Chase Divan, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Gabriel Gonzales, possession of marijuana, no operator’s license, $375, costs.
McKinzie A. Miller, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Rafael Ramirez, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Sharon L. Justis, theft, $1,000, $217.18 in restitution, costs.
Gage Z. Christie, driving under the influence, $500, 30 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months.
Civil case judgments
Mark D. Albin v. Zack Elwood, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $265.23, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Kamela S. Cline, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $14,018.67, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Fay Langdeaux, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $257.29, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Roger Parks, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $473.25, costs.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Candice Y. Korthals, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $8,531.32, costs.
Speeding violations
Justin A. Bellar, $25, costs. Bryce H. Schmitz, no valid registration, $50, costs. Caleb M. Wedekind, $125, costs. Elliot B. Anderson, $25, costs. Nina L. Zimmerer, $75, costs.
Christopher J. Reeder, no valid registration, $100, costs. Joirys Verdecia Poveda, $75, costs. Jacqueline E. Sharpe, $75, costs. Jeff L. Baumann, $20, costs. Patrick A. Quinn, $25, costs.
Abrianna S. Eilers, $200, costs. Yesenia N. Santiago, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Kelsie T. Alberts, $75, costs. Jacquelyn M. Munoz, $25, costs. Manuel A. Darias, $25, costs.
Desiree M. Gullickson, $75, costs. Christina L. Gray, $75, costs. Tanice J. Schnier, $75, costs. Cheryl L. Nickerson, $75, costs. Jeffrey M. Dinklage, $75, costs. Kody M. Roth, $75, costs.
Other citations
Matthew C. Peters, stop sign or yield sign violation, $75, costs. James L. Larson, passing a stopped school bus, $500, costs. Ashley M. Koehler, no registration in vehicle, $25, costs. Jesus M. Mendoza, expired in-transit decal, $51, costs. Francis P. Kuehler, no valid registration in car, $25, costs.
Charlie B. Simons, no valid registration, $25, costs. Christina K. Jaras, no valid registration, $25, costs. Richard A. Bloomquist, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Jairo Ortega-Aguilar, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Dennis L. Matthies, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
Parris R. Jedlicka, no headlights, $25, costs. Yanetsy Aguilera Riveron, no valid registration, $25, costs. Andrea E. Nunez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jaxson A. Kant, negligent driving, $75, costs. Dylan D. Daly, careless driving, $100, costs.
Maria Y. Karakatsanis, no valid registration, $25, costs. Richard Gonzalez, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Benjamin J. Spray, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Chad A. Sydow, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Daniel J. Adelman, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
Ronald E. Peters, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Joshua A. Beck, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Silvia Ramirez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.