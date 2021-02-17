Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses
Theodore DeBilzan, 24, to Ciara Hurley, 22. Daniel Butler, 38, to Myranda Hanley, 37.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Lisa M. Tower, 55, 308 Aspen Ave., possession of a controlled substance, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 12 days served, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Logan Wegner, 19, Stanton, delivery of a controlled substance, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Salvador Uribe, 46, 906 Elm St., possession of a controlled substance, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Lochlan J. Simonson, 18, 900 S. 16th St, assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 50 days served, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Melissa A. Walter, 37, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., Apt. 503, possession of a controlled substance, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 16 days served, costs.
Gwen R. Howard, 48, 910 W. Park Ave., driving while license revoked from DUI, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in Madison County Jail before probation ends, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Christina Paulson v. Mark Paulson
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Alyssa R. Gdanitz, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Joshua M. Sanne, littering, $100, costs
Corwin M. Latchie, reckless driving, $300, costs.
Leone R. Bussey, no valid registration, $75, costs.
Javier Ramirez-Salinas, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Cruz J. Galvez, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, $1,000, 120 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 5 years, costs.
Sergio Corrales-Cota, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Rosendo Contreras, no operator’s license, $300, costs.
Ivan Santiago-Maldonado, driving under suspension, $500, costs.
Aaron Trevino, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Kendra M. Kyncl, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Jonathan E. Portillo-Maya, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Ashton N. Roberts, disturbing the peace, driving under suspension, $450, costs.
Justin C. Moran, failure to remove garbage, failure to provide adequate training, three failures to appear, $125, costs.
Brandon A. Gilliard, first-degree criminal trespassing, $1,000, costs.
Pamela L. Burns, criminal mischief, $150, costs.
Gage D. Smedra, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Christopher A. Hester, no operator’s license, $100, costs.
Daniel W. Vinson, third-degree assault, attempt of a Class I misdemeanor, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief, 210 days in jail with credit for 41 days served, costs.
Donald D. Simonsen Jr., no pet license, $15, costs.
Aja C. Synovec, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Eric D. Wilson, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days served, costs.
Matthew P. Wiedeman, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150, costs.
Sergio S. Calderon, protection order violation, driving under suspension, failure to appear when on bail, $450, costs.
Tiffany O’Meara, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Aldo J. Garcia, obstructing a peace officer, 7 days in jail, costs.
Jodi R. Hastings, false reporting, $250, costs.
Brendan S. Bachman, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation with credit for 2 months served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Bailey A. Reuter, crossbreed violation, animal at large, failure to obtain a pet license, two counts of no pet license, $110, costs.
Jonathan M. Hille, second-degree criminal trespassing, $250, costs.
Mason Greenough, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150, costs.
Angel Montero-Couberth, no operator’s license, possession of marijuana, $600, costs.
Civil case judgments
LVNV Funding v. Jacob Nipp, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $654.87, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Hannah Moore, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $217.24, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Jessica Sherman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,576.28, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Richard Alder, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $909.62, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Christina Gray, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $7,795.73, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Theresa Papstein, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,063.97, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Sunny Mischke, Madison, plaintiff awarded $232, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Christopher R. Keogh, $125, costs. Duniesky Sardinas-Marrero, $25, costs. Therese M. Neville, $25, costs. Brian J. Roth, $75, costs. Lilian Reyes, $125, costs.
Anthony D. Anderson, $75, costs. Toby T. Wolff, $25, costs. Ross D. Nielsen, $75, costs. Jerome L. Boutard, $125, costs. Hannah M. Smyth, $20, costs.
Curtis G. Rohde, $25 costs. Matthew R. Atkins, $20, costs. Jessica J. Anderson, $75, costs. Shane A. Sleister, $75, costs. John P. McGlynn Jr. $75, costs. Matthew S. Jensen, $75, costs.
Other citations
Alberto Gomez, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Caden Meinke, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jamie J. Halligan, no registration in vehicle, $25, costs. Joshua Licking, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jeana K. Ahlers, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Brian J. Geertsema, stoplight violation, $75, costs. Andrew K. Wilson, no valid registration, $25, costs. Daniel A. Fuentes-Ortiz, $75, costs. Catherine Stebbing, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Caitlin A. Marvin, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Kenya Alcocer, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Dana K. Webb, no valid registration, $25, costs. Hailee R. Cook, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Amanda J. Von Kampen, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Tatayannah L. Zephier, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Tamara S. Buckendahl, failure to yield right of way when turning, $25, costs. Brandon L. Christiansen, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Robert E. Duncan, improper turn, $25, costs. Keenan M. Lewis, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Nancy P. Sonnenfelt, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
Callie N. Arnold, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Bernard J. Thyen, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Morgan M. Hilker, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Chad G. Kaup, improper lane change, $25, costs.
* * *
