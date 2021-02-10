Court list for Feb. 10, 2021

Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses
Anthony Ketelsen, 25, to Guadalupe Villalobos, 29. Bo Johnson, 34, to Laura Alvarado, 37. Jose Lopez Saldana, 25, to Rosalinda Figueroa Lara, 22.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Amber D. Sparks, 34, Hoskins, attempt of a Class IIA felony, 364 days in jail with credit for 120 days served, 18 months’ probation, $2,470.50 restitution, costs.
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Ryan Anderson v. Lacohn Anderson. Melanie Morgen v. Steven Smith. Donald Gerdes v. Jolene Gerdes.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Kory S. Hansen, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) – fourth offense.
Brian A. Seier, identity theft ($1,500-$5,000).
Brian W. Lamm, use of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
Justin M. Deluna, driving under the influence – fifth offense, driving while license revoked from DUI.
Criminal case judgments
Jose M. Ramirez, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Crystal K. Wieneke, driving under the influence, $500, 45 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Teah J. Follette, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, $250, $112.18 restitution, costs.
Esteban Delao Jr., minor in possession, $500, costs.
Jaidyn K. Jones, second-degree trespassing, $500, 45 days in jail with credit for 15 days served, 18 months’ probation, costs.
Jonathan M. Hille, criminal mischief, $250, $924.29 restitution, costs.
Pamela S. Huber, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Roxanne E. Deichmann, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Matthew C. Klabenes, driving left of center, $25, costs.
Darrel C. Kelley, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Raymond J. Kopejtka, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Andrew G. Philbrick, domestic assault, 12 days in jail with credit for 12 days served, costs.
Brian A. Seier, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Carlos E. Ochoa, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Shyanne E. McCuiston, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs.
Dawson J. Finkral, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, no valid operator’s license, $200, costs.
Calsey A. Carr, no proof of insurance, speeding, $175, costs.
Brandon A. Garcia Becerra, no proof of insurance, speeding, $175, costs.
Carter S. Schindler, no proof of insurance, $100, costs.
Civil case judgments
Wakefield and Associates v. Jessica Tabares, Madison, plaintiff awarded $2,677. 29, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Michael Gotschall, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $690, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. James W. Wimsatt, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $885.92, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jacob Walker, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $200, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Roxanne Garcia, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,372.79, interest, fees, costs.
Absolute Resolutions Investments v. Alyssa Johnson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,266.73, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Billy Dickey, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $785.06, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Chad Carlson, Pierce, plaintiff awarded $4,132.68, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Christian Stallbaum, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,159.30, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Dianette A. Espitia, $75, costs. Angelina M. Salinas, $25, costs. Keith W. Wiehn, $25, costs. Cliff J. Stech, $75, costs. Kolby L. Burkhardt, $125, costs.
Terra L. Bentley-Kimes, $200, costs. Christopher T. Barton, $25, costs. Walter De Malas, $75, costs. Christopher D. Harris, $200, costs. Jordan J. Knievel, $75, costs.
Daniel Dionisio, $75, costs. Allyson J. Hoff, $75, costs. Nathan C. Brown, $25, costs. Jesus R. Duenas, $25, costs. Tabitha R. Coleman, $25, costs.
Brooke M. Burbach, $20, costs. Colby J. Carley, $25, costs. Alexander J. Robinson, $75, costs. Scott D. Ransen, $75, costs. Ion Gudumac, $75, costs.
Other citations
Jeremiah Johnson, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Carlos Villareal, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Brittanie K. Iwan, no valid registration, $25, costs. Lindsay N. Lueschen, no valid registration, $25, costs. Alexandra Corona, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Paige E. May, no valid registration, $25, costs. Bwighane Mwenifumbo, no proof of ownership, $50, costs. Bradley R. Bussey, failure to yield right of way when turning, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Jose L. Linares Garcia, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Evalyn M. Denny, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Amanda M. Flenser, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Aaron M. Boone, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Ramiro Xorxe Garcia, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Ariel A. Barrera Oliva, no valid registration, $25, costs. Cameron D. Blain, negligent driving, $75, costs.
Carlos Estrada, no headlights, $25, costs. Christina L. Esparza, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Edin M. Cruz Pineda, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jonathan Santos Sanchez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jaydan M. Craven, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Billie J. Cramer, no valid registration, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. Eric D. Westerhaus, no valid registration, $25, costs. Austin J. Kallhoff, no valid registration, $25, costs. Ashley N. Williams, no valid registration, $25, costs. Andrew W. Miller, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
Thomas W. Eacker III, no valid registration, $25, costs. Megan S. Dolesh, negligent driving, $75, costs. Desiree L. Gallatin, following too close, $50, costs. Jason G. Enevoldsen, failure to yield right of way when turning, $25, costs. Kelsie T. Alberts, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Cynthia I. Halsey, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
