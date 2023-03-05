HARTINGTON — Racheal and Travis Folkers had a vision for their hometown of Hartington.
After living here all their lives, even going to high school together, the couple could see a need.
“I was going to college outside of town and anytime I wanted to do homework or anything like that, I felt like there wasn’t a good place for me to get out of my house, away from my kids to study, so I felt like our town specifically was lacking a place for young people or whoever, who might need a nice Wi-Fi lounge or a place to get work done,” Racheal said of her inspiration.
Racheal’s inspiration would have fulfilled her need when she was studying for her degree as a physician’s assistant.
A downtown storefront was vacant and had been for several years. The couple originally invested in the building to house Travis’ business, Folkers Painting, which he operates out of the large garage area in the back and basement area.
But as the couple brainstormed about what to do with the spacious main floor and second story, Racheal’s inspiration, Town Square Offices and Wi-fi Lounge, came to be.
After purchasing the building in November 2021, Racheal and Travis decided to create their project — a business that would offer offices, meeting rooms and a conference room. Remodeling commenced.
“We were looking for a place which would hold space for not only small businesses, but also host pop-up boutiques,” Racheal said.
The vision included businesses that were not already available in Hartington or possibly someone visiting the community for a week could make of use the offices to conduct business privately or hold events.
The building was a farm service agency in a past life and, because it had been vacant for a long time, needed major upgrades. The couple created four main offices and two smaller spaces that are adaptable for different needs. The space would work well to expand and shrink to fit what is going on in the floor space.
A large conference room is available with chairs, a TV and microwave. The offices have office furniture that can be moved out if a pop-up boutique is coming in for a weekend and customized for an event. The smaller offices are personal spaces, and a good example was a college student renting one last summer to use as a study area while taking online courses.
Another feature of the Town Square Offices is an original elevator, which the couple renovated and kept for use in their new business.
“The elevator was used in the farm supply store to bring up the grain from the basement storage, and we have kept the pulleys and machinery as a focal point in the building,” Rachael said.
In October of last year, Racheal opened a market one day a month, which offered space for small businesses to display their merchandise, whether it be a product for sale or maybe an artist offering their artwork.
“In our area, there are a lot of people who work out of their homes, and I thought it would be great for our facility to offer space so those businesses don’t have to buy a storefront but still be in the public eye for business,” Rachael said.
The venture has been successful, and office spaces are available by the day, week and month. Custom leases also are available. Town Square Office is open every day, Monday through Friday and on Saturdays.
The second floor was quickly envisioned.