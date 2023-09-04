NEWMAN GROVE — Branden and Abbie Murray recently bought a piece of their hometown’s history and are now making it part of their story.
In May, the couple from rural Newman Grove finalized the purchase of West Lumber Co., a business that has been part of the Newman Grove community for more than 70 years and is being positioned to last for many, many more.
“I love being from Newman Grove, and it just made sense,” Abbie said of the purchase. “Branden is in the construction business, and I like to be around people. The buying and selling is fun for me, and I have a background in business.”
Abbie has called Newman Grove her home throughout her entire life. Her family owns the farm on which Creek Road Barn, a popular wedding venue, is located. She met Branden, a native of Neligh, through their faith life.
“Our moms knew each other from church, and then I started going to Abundant Life Christian Center in Neligh. That’s how we met,” Branden said.
Branden had been introduced to the construction field early on, working with his father, who owned a company that did a variety of work, including concrete.
Shortly after the Murrays married, they moved a house about a mile and a half north of where Abbie grew up.
“We moved a physical building — a house — and renovated it,” Abbie said. “It’s a big, old farmhouse with a wrap-around porch.”
Branden worked at the Valero ethanol plant in Albion for about 15 years before leaving that job to start his own construction company — Hobbs Construction — a year ago.
“Right about that time, we found out this was for sale,” Abbie said of the lumber company.
West Lumber has operated in Newman Grove since the early 1950s, when it was purchased by Lloyd West and Duane Fudge. But the business has a much richer place in the town’s history.
According to historical records, The Crowell Lumber and Grain Co. was at that location as early as 1918. In 1925, it consolidated with Ney, Snider and Jenks, but the yard was operated by Crowell Lumber and Grain until 1927. That’s when the lumber yard was sold to the Weller Bros., and the firm became Crowell Elevator Co. In 1939, the Wellers sold the lumber yard to the Sanderson family, from whom West and Fudge purchased it in 1952.
The Murrays purchased the lumber yard from Fudge’s son-in-law, Harvey Young. They have since updated the business with a new restroom, fresh paint on the walls and multiple coats of varnish on parts of the floor in the sales building.
“There used to be like a weigh station over there,” Abbie said, motioning to the front of the building. “The desk used to be over there. ... You can see on the floor where people would walk.”
Other remnants of the business’ past also remain visible today. An old rail line once ran through the community, past the buildings that now accommodate some of West Lumber’s inventory. An old typewriter sits near the entrance of the store, and some of the old inventory dates back a couple of decades.
“There’s some old inventory that’s here from the ’50s and ’60 that’s still on our shelves,” Branden said. “It’s still there. We’re still processing it out.”
Processing inventory has been one of the tasks the Murrays have taken on in their new roles as owners. It’s an effort to determine what merchandise is already in stock and what might be beneficial to carry for customers.
The Murrays said West Lumber greatly values its long-standing relationship with Lindsay Irrigation Systems. Hobbs Construction will run through West Lumber. The Murrays said they’re also looking toward ways it can better serve customers within the community.
The business offers lumber and can order building materials found in big box stores. The Murrays also are considering what other items would be helpful to have in stock for the community.
Abbie said offering good customer service is what helps West Lumber stand out over the big box locations. “It’s a more personal experience,” she said.
Including the Murrays, West Lumber has nine employees — Jason Greek, Mike Dohmen, Bruce Backhaus, Dee Koenig, Ken Kopecky, Wayne Griel and Patti Weichman.
The Murrays said they are excited to be a bigger part of the community, something they hadn’t had an opportunity to fully experience living on the outskirts of Newman Grove. They know businesses like theirs play a crucial role in the survival of the towns in which they operate.
“We’ve lived out in the country, and I was at the ethanol plant. No one knew who we were, but now we’re part of the town and contributing,” Branden said. “Hopefully we’ll keep things going. The way things are going, it seems like small towns are going away. We don’t want that.”
Abbie added that her outlook on life is that every experience — including running a business — is an adventure. She’s glad they are able to work and raise their three children in a town like Newman Grove.
“I think wherever God puts you, you can make a life — whether it’s a small town or a big town,” she said. “It’s important to care about where you are. We instill that in our kids. It’s been good for all of us.”