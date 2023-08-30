County waives damages for road contractor

MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to waive more than $400,000 in liquidated damages against road paving contractor Western Engineering that were recommended by engineering consulting firm Mainelli Wagner & Associates.
Western has been under contract working on several county road projects for the past two years but has run into several delays throughout the process.
Per Western’s contract for the projects, the consulting firm recommended the damages as penalty for the delays. On Tuesday, several members of Western’s management team attended the county commissioners meeting to address the proposed damages.
Calvin Davidson, general manager for Western, said the notification of the damages came as a surprise to him.
“We didn’t realize we were going to have this meeting until last Thursday,” Davidson said. “We literally had two days to get this stuff together.”
Davidson said the liquidated damages numbers proposed by Mainelli Wagner & Associates didn’t jibe with Western’s calculations.
“I feel that Mainelli Wagner’s numbers don’t make sense,” Davidson said. “I don’t know if the Mainelli Wagner rep is even here today, but it would have been nice, I guess, if they would’ve had the decency to visit with us first instead of bringing this to the board to waste your time.”
Davidson said that although the paving work was started in April and completed in July, Mainelli Wagner was charging the company for liquidated damages up through August. Davidson said the work on road shoulders was still underway in August.
“Somehow, in three months, we’ve managed to rack up 767 days (according to Mainelli Wagner) ... just in liquidated damages for the project. Now, if you can figure out how you can get 31/2 years into three months, I’d be interested.”
Davidson explained that Mainelli Wagner’s discrepancy was created because it charged for damages on each aspect of the project, and not the project as a whole, although the contract with Western specifically states that those damages would be charged on the entire project.
Western officials also mentioned that while they knew the project had run into several delays, they had saved the county more than $2 million on projects over the past four years and that the excessive damages didn’t seem fair.
“We’ve always worked very well with Mainelli Wagner, and we’ve actually loved working with Madison County. It’s been great working for you for the past four years,” Davidson said. “We’d really like to keep working here, it’s just that if we’re going to end up with $400,000 worth of damages for two months … it doesn’t work out very well for us.”
During discussions, the commissioners noted that while it was important to hold contractors accountable for timelines and getting county work completed, Western had been a valuable contractor over the years and their relationship with the county should be considered.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said that while he believed Western had done a great job, there had been disappointments along the way.
“You guys have done a wonderful job,” Schmidt said. “A couple times you should have talked to landowners about parking equipment.”
Schmidt said that in addition to leaving equipment parked on private property, the company had used a church parking lot and had caused damage there.
“Am I mad? No. I’m just disappointed,” Schmidt said.
On hearing Schmidt’s concerns, Western officials agreed to repair any damages that they had caused. Following the discussions, board chairman Troy Uhlir emphasized that Western had been great to work with, overall, and the board voted to waive the damages for the project.