MADISON — Madison County Attorney Joe Smith and commissioner Ron Schmidt will be meeting with the Madison County Historical Society to see if they can come to an agreement that gets the historical society open regular hours again.
It is the latest effort to get the county’s historical society, which receives about $15,000 from the county and a yearly $1 lease arrangement from the City of Madison, open consistent hours again following the pandemic.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners and City of Madison officials on Tuesday discussed the historical society’s museum, which is located in the Madison City Auditorium next to the library.
One of the issues has been with a private train collection that the historical society features. Commissioners have said previously that they don’t care if the historical society houses the train collection, but they won’t use tax dollars to support a private collection.
Smith said during his most recent conversations, he spoke with Mark Fitzgerald, a Norfolk attorney representing the historical society. Fitzgerald was under the impression that the county had taken a “neutral position” on the trains.
Smith said he didn’t believe the county’s position was “quite so neutral.”
“They can stay,” said Troy Uhlir, county board chairman. “We’re neutral on that part. We’re just not going to contribute financially to it. The $6,500 we spent on train rental and train repair isn’t going to happen anymore.”
Another issue has been a furnace that quit working last March.
Madison Mayor Al Brandl said the city ordered a new furnace, but it isn’t exactly clear who will pay for it. Brandl said the historical society at one point did agree to pay for the replacement furnace.
The historical society pays $1 annually to rent the portion of the auditorium where it is located.
And while the Northeast Nebraska Model Railroad Association has been displaying trains in the museum, the Madison City Council voted unanimously not to have the trains on display any longer, Brandl said.
Both Uhlir and Schmidt said the county doesn’t have an issue with the trains being displayed — just that tax dollars should not be used to pay for anything associated with them.
At past meetings, the county has questioned whether it is appropriate for taxpayers to support privately owned model railroad trains — in part because they don’t necessarily reflect county history and could be interpreted to be a hobby.
Smith said it is his impression that the historical society wants guidance from an expert of a historical body about historical significance on such matters as trains.
Commissioners also expressed frustration with a letter to the editor that appeared in the Madison newspaper. The letter accuses county officials of attacking the historical society and was critical of Schmidt. It was signed by George Moyer.
Uhlir said the county isn’t trying to attack the historical society. It only wants tax dollars to go toward public items and to get the museum open regular hours, he said.
“If anything, all we are trying to do is get this thing open so people can see it,” he said.
Uhlir said he recognizes the historical society is a volunteer organization and he knows how much of a challenge that can be.
“I saw the minutes of their last meeting. They got some new board members. I’m hoping they can breathe some new life in this. I think they are headed in the right direction.”