MADISON — Health insurance rates for the county are projected to go up nearly 4% in the coming budget.
Coming off a year in which they increased 17% the previous year, that’s welcomed news.
It was such welcomed news last week during the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting that some elected officials attending the meeting considered if employees could get improved coverage, such as lower deductibles.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, delivered the news about health insurance rates from the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO), which has indicated all plans will increase by 3.98% in the coming fiscal year, which begins Tuesday, Aug. 1.
The benefit changes include that the high deductible of $3,350 will be discontinued.
“We have no employees involved in that, so that’s not a change (for us),” Pruss said.
There will be a $3,900-deductible PPO that will be added this year as an option, she said. In the past, NACO has offered eight plans, with Madison County participating in two of them, Pruss said.
In the current plan, Madison County offers health insurance with a $2,600 deductible. Commissioner Ron Schmidt asked if there were any plans offered that had deductibles lower than that.
Pruss said there is a $1,600 deductible without a co-pay. One of the possibilities the county board discussed was continuing to offer the $2,600 deductible plan, then allowing employees to pay the monthly difference — if they want — to get the lower $1,600 deductible.
At this point, it appears the county will offer the $1,600 deductible, the $2,600 deductible and the $2,600 deductible with a buy-down from the county. The amount of the buy-down has not been determined.
“A couple of the counties I have talked to have the buy-down to $500,” said Eric Stinson, commissioner. “They don’t have 180 employees, either.”
Pruss said some counties also would pay only for single employee coverage. Beyond that, it is up to the employee.
Commissioners also discussed pay. The preliminary proposal is that the county will increase wages by 3% in the coming year.
Commissioners said they also are open to working with the Fraternal Order of Police to see if employees who want to belong can get a payroll deduction. It is estimated that up to 90% of the law enforcement officers would take part in the automatic payroll deduction.
Including jail employees, the county has about 70 law enforcement officers and workers.
The Fraternal Order of Police is an agency that offers many community benefits. The organization also offers employees attorneys for civil and criminal matters if police are sued, along with death benefits for families whose members are killed and other employee representation as needed.