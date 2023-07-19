MADISON — It appears the framework for a renewed economic development agreement between Madison County and the City of Norfolk was hammered out Tuesday.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners, following the city’s economic development report for the 2022-23 fiscal year, outlined a few of the points it would like to see in the next agreement.
The city and county reached an interlocal agreement in 2013 for economic development services. The next proposed agreement, which appears to have a basic structure in place, will be considered by the county on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Commissioners made that announcement following more than an hour of discussion at their regular meeting on Tuesday.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said the county’s auditors recommended that the county review its interlocal agreements that are dated, just to make sure no changes are needed.
The city and county have been exchanging information, with Madison County Attorney Joe Smith making a few suggestions.
“I think Joe’s biggest concern is the length of terms,” Uhlir said. “He didn’t like some of the automatic renews and some of those things.”
Smith was at the meeting early, then could not return Tuesday as he was in court.
Commissioner Eric Stinson said Smith would like a shorter agreement that would be revisited each year.
Stinson said the county’s contribution goes to city employees, so the county should be considering what economic development is doing, not providing city wages.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said while he knows having a year-to-year agreement “sounds good,” he knows that might not be practical. In talking to the City of Norfolk officials, he knows it is difficult to keep staff because there might not be certainty if the county could leave the agreement after a year or two, Schmidt said.
Under the current agreement from 2013, the city and county each agreed to contribute $100,000. Then the city would match the county’s contribution, with an annual increase attributed to the U.S. consumer price index.
The CPI is a measurement of changes in the retail prices of a constant basket of goods and services over time. It is computed by comparing the cost of the goods at subsequent intervals.
Uhlir said based on the CPI, the contribution from the county, which the city matches, is now $196,000 each.
Uhlir said the economic development account has $465,000 in surplus revenues.
“What we would like to see is that $465,000 get worked down,” Uhlir said. “It seems like every year you try and spend it and you don’t spend it. You’re fiscally responsible, and I get that.”
The county’s proposed framework includes the following highlights:
— Two-year agreement with a limit of $250,000 carried over in the account.
— For now, the county and city would contribute $150,000.
— That means there would be $300,000 next year, with a $525,000 budget. In two years, the sides would look at what both sides want to do.
With the economy somewhat sluggish and inflation being high, Uhlir said he is looking to keep the county budget down as much as possible. With the reserve being as high as it is, there would be an opportunity to lower the contribution for a couple of years.
Stinson said he also wouldn’t mind seeing the funds spent down over a few years. It doesn’t need to happen all at once, he said.
Candice Alder, the city’s economic development director, said it is worth noting that the funds can’t be spent on Norfolk projects. They are designated for economic development projects, she said.
Alder said she would be open to operating on a smaller budget, such as $400,000 and using the reserve balance, until the reserve fund goes down.
* * *
