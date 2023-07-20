MADISON — From not making any changes to the current economic development agreement to eventually not contributing anything, a variety of opinions were offered Tuesday.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners had a public discussion Tuesday of its agreement with the City of Norfolk for economic development. The agreement had not been reviewed by the county for 10 years.
Andy Colvin, Norfolk’s city administrator, said he doesn’t like the idea of spending down the reserves that have been accumulated by both the city and county’s contributions.
Colvin, who first came to Norfolk to work as the economic development director before becoming city administrator, said he was impressed with the level of cooperation between the city and county.
“You don’t see that in a lot of areas, particularly between cities and counties,” he said.
Colvin said intergovernmental cooperation is “the keystone” to having a successful community.
This economic development partnership exists because the county and city work together. Without it, economic development would be left to being private, which would entail finding people to do fundraising, he said.
“With that you see a lot of turnover,” Colvin said. “There’s a lot of (distrust). You can see a lot of infighting. ... We don’t have that here.”
By incorporating a government model, there is access to a lot of expertise, including access to engineers and knowing what the infrastructure is and accountants who can help look at proposals.
Colvin said he doesn’t want to see the contribution by each entity lessened. He would be open to having the multiplier no longer determined by the consumer price index — as it was a starting point, but the CPI has made large increases in recent years.
Colvin said there are a lot of projects going on that could use the reserve fund balance. Some of those economic development projects include expanding the Northeast Industrial Highway, infrastructure projects around the city and county and more.
Commissioner Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he knows the economic development department was short staff previously, so some of the spending didn’t occur. Uhlir said he also knows the funds not spent don’t go back into a general fund but are carried over from year to year.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said the agreement between the city and county has paid dividends in the growth that has taken place.
“Troy, you said it well. A lot of times (economic development) is unsung. It is unheralded. It can be hard for people to understand. But as Candice (Alder) outlined, there is a lot of behind-the-scenes work, a lot of positioning and lining up, doing analysis. It’s not just the big fish. I think a lot of the economic growth that the Norfolk area has experienced is because of our small-business efforts and entrepreneurship. The spirit has been cultivated here.”
The Norfolk area, being off a state interstate, has always had to try harder for economic development, Moenning said.
He also cautioned about doing an annual review for renewing the agreement because it makes it difficult as far as planning.
Another opinion was offered by Jim McKenzie, a Norfolk resident.
McKenzie said that from a taxpayer standpoint, he views the agreement as the county subsidizing the city’s budget.
“Madison County does not ask the city to help pay for a jail budget, even though it could be argued that a portion of the jail population comes from Norfolk,” McKenzie said. “Madison County does not ask the city to help pay for GIS (technology) maintenance or the assessor’s budget, even though much of that work applies to Norfolk residents.”
McKenzie said in 2010, the city had no economic development budget. The economic development activities were handled by the existing city staff, he said.
“Every dollar you give to the City of Norfolk is a dollar you no longer have that you are required to deliver to the residents of Madison County,” he said.
McKenzie suggested the county provide $100,000 as a “transitional process” in the next budget and then have the county eventually work it down to little or nothing.
* * *
