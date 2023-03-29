MADISON — The impact of inflation continues to be felt on construction projects.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to delay awarding a contract to remodel the public defender’s building on Main Street in Madison.
Commissioners received one bid on the project, from d.w.b. Inc. of Madison. The company agreed to work with the county board to see if changes could be made to lower the cost.
The bid was in the amount of $73,050, along with an alternate for an additional cost of $16,072. The bid initially stated it would be good for 10 days, with work likely to start in August.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said the project came in about twice as high as what the county anticipated it costing when it set aside funds in the budget.
Doug Wagner of d.w.b. Inc. said his company would hold the prices yet until Tuesday, April 11, but it couldn’t delay too long because it would need to order supplies. Then once the contract is awarded, his company has to be responsible for the cost it bid, he said.
The building at 104 S. Main St. was built in 1987 and had an addition constructed about 15 years ago.
Wagner went over all the work contained in the specifications and what would be done to meet those specifications. The majority of the work is related to remodeling the front entry.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt questioned if any walls were being moved.
Wagner said no walls would be moved, but one wall would be altered to access a security or barrier window.
Madison County Public Defender Matthew Headley said the bid also includes security cameras and related work.
Schmidt asked if the lights were going to have new fixtures, which they are, along with moving them. He then asked Wagner if the project could be bid without moving all the wiring, using the existing fixtures and places where the old fixtures were.
Wagner said the reason they put in new fixtures and changed the location was because it was called for in the specifications. That likely was because fewer would be needed with new light brightness.
Another possible savings will be in one of the security doors and some cabinets, with Wagner agreeing that he and his company would be willing to work with the county on the bid to see where cuts could be made.
Provided they can work it out, the bid is scheduled to be considered again on Tuesday, April 11.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; about 10 citizens; three media representatives.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 39 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved interlocal agreements for projects in accordance to American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $500,000 per city for projects in the City of Madison and City of Tilden.
— Approved an interlocal agreement for law enforcement services with Platte County for the City of Newman Grove.
— Approved the formation of a grievance board to set forth certain protocols set by Madison County employee handbook adopted Dec. 20, 2022.
— Approved guidelines for disposal of nonmobile personal property purchased for the use of county government.
— Authorized placement of “No Truck” signs outside of Norfolk prohibiting trucks on Eisenhower Avenue eastbound from 37th Street, 37th Street southbound from Eisenhower Avenue to city limits and 49th Street southbound from Benjamin Avenue.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved allowing 1 mile of an asphalt road, 837th Avenue between 556th and 557th avenues, to be turned back to gravel when it gradually deteriorates to the point in needs significant work. Each mile around it is gravel, and at one time the road was paved for trucks going to the Norfolk dump, which closed about 20 years ago.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved converting about 1 mile of 550th Avenue between 835th and 836th avenues back to gravel this summer. The road needs work now.
— Received an update on Summit Carbon Solutions project to put a carbon pipeline in Nebraska and Madison County.
— Delayed awarding a contract for the public defender building remodel to d.w.b., Inc. of Madison until the final price can be determined, with cuts likely in the specifications.
— Reviewed written reports and reviewed and processed claims.