MADISON — It looks as though the City of Madison and Madison County have agreed to try to get the Madison County Historical Society’s museum open about three hours a day.
Representatives of the City of Madison met Tuesday with the Madison County Board of Commissioners to discuss the arrangement, which has been a source of disagreement at times this summer during previous discussions.
The county, which regularly contributes about $15,000 annually, wants to have the museum open regular hours again — instead of by appointment — as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marilyn Moyer, treasurer of the Madison County Historical Society, said she appreciates the cooperation with everyone to make an effort to return to regular hours.
Moyer said along with three hours a day, the museum has a gift shop that could be used or converted into an area where people could conduct research, such as on a person’s family tree.
It is hoped that the City of Madison and the historical society can hire the worker, possibly starting Wednesday, Sept. 1, she said.
Other plans include improving the displays, with funds already designated for that. And with the possibility of a race track in Norfolk, it would be good to have a display recalling the history of Madison Downs, a race track that was in Madison, Moyer said.
Mark Fitzgerald, a Norfolk attorney representing the historical society, said with regard to the railroad display, the historical society believes the model railroads help to attract people to the museum.
The county has questioned whether it is appropriate for taxpayers to support the model railroad trains — which are privately owned — in part because they don’t necessarily reflect county history but could be interpreted to be a hobby.
Fitzgerald said if the historical society board can’t satisfy those concerns, then the railroad group will move the trains out, with at least one year to move them.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt, who has been representing the county at meetings during discussions, said he doesn’t believe the county wants to have a say in the museum’s operations.
The county would support the historical society but not the railroad group. That group’s funding would not be from the county, Schmidt said.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said the county has questioned some of the receipts it was getting for reimbursement because they weren’t necessarily “historical.”
“If that’s something they (historical society board) finds is a draw, that’s something they can take care of,” Uhlir said. “We’re just not paying the rent on that side of the building or for repairs to the trains.”
Fitzgerald said between the rules of the club, the historical society and the county’s request, there is a lot of room to keep the trains.
“We can work through any of the issues,” Fitzgerald said. “That museum is a fabulous asset for the county. It really is.”
Uhlir said he appreciates all the work and is encouraged by the efforts being made. One possibility might include having the county and City of Madison work out an interlocal agreement. The city then could fund it as a nonprofit because it owns the building, which includes the library.
Madison Mayor Al Brandl said he had spoken to Madison County Attorney Joe Smith and it looks as though a committee will be formed. The committee could include Smith, a commissioner, Brandl or a council member, and Mike Brogan, Madison city attorney, to work through the details, he said.
Schmidt said he would be willing to be the county’s representative on that committee.
Schmidt said the county would like to see the museum work to be self-sufficient, whether that be through fundraising or grants. It could be gradual, with hopefully the county’s contribution becoming less each year.
In the past, the county has contributed about $15,000 annually toward support of the museum, with the City of Madison providing the building with a lease of $1. No official vote was taken Tuesday.
Schmidt and Uhlir said they feel more positive about the county’s support of the museum after the last meeting.
“I think we have turned the corner,” Uhlir said.