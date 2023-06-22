MADISON — From mold at one library to some of the biggest numbers of summer readers since before the pandemic, it’s been a year of challenges and excitement for the county’s libraries.
The Madison County Library Association updated the Madison County Board of Commissioners on operations over the past year during the board’s meeting here Wednesday.
The library conversation was part of a series of annual reports presented at the meeting, with other reports covering emergency management services and human resources.
In recent years, the county typically has provided about $40,000 to the library association. The association divides the funds between the libraries in Madison, Battle Creek, Tilden, Meadow Grove and Newman Grove.
The exact amount of this year’s contribution will be determined later this summer as the county works through its budget for the next fiscal year.
Lori Porter, Madison library director, provided this year’s report for her community.
“Madison has had a little bit of a challenging year, so far,” she said, noting that the library is operating out of the old Carnegie building while work is being done on the current building.
As part of that work, the library roof has been replaced, and the walls will be replaced next, along with the heating and air conditioning system, Porter said.
“They got a lot to do throughout the building,” she said.
The Madison summer reading program is taking place with about 60 kids participating for eight weeks. The site has been moved to the shelter house at the pool, but it is continuing with staff moving items there each week, Porter said.
Many of the libraries used the funds the county supplied for ancestry research. Porter said with all the county libraries combined, ancestry was used 1,028 times in the past year, with Tilden and Battle Creek the highest.
Porter said she would invite the commissioners to the Madison library when it reopens, “hopefully by Christmas.”
Kathy Strong, Newman Grove Public Library director, said her library had more features than usual because her library just celebrated its 100th year.
“We had a big celebration during our Shell Creek Valley Days with an open house,” Strong said. “We gave out some prizes and gifts and some goodies. We had snow cones and cupcakes. We had about 150 to 200 people.”
The count was based on snow cones and, because it was a hot day, some of the kids might have reappeared later, Strong said with a laugh.
There also were decorations from the decades, starting in the 1920s. It included such items as school uniforms and items invented during the decades, such as Scotch tape and super glue.
The display will be up through the middle of July for anyone wanting to see it, Strong said.
The summer reading program just finished up there, with about 80 kids each day. The lowest day was 79 kids, she said.
Strong said her library’s roof also leaked, so it might need to have the walls checked for mold as well.
Cindy Simeon, director of the Tilden Public Library, said her library also received two state-funded grants, which enabled the library to purchase children’s furniture and an external book drop.
This summer, the library has a high school intern working there.
The Tilden library also had a summer reading program with a focus on going around the world. It featured suitcases and passports and food from around the various countries.
Luckily, the Tilden library has not had any major repairs, she said.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt questioned when patrons use ancestry at the libraries, are they looking for where they came from or what interests them?
Simeon said it usually includes people they know who lived in the town, or who have their last name. Sometimes people also come in to look at the military records, she said.
Representatives of the two remaining libraries had conflicts on Wednesday, such as their own summer reading programs taking place.
Chairman Troy Uhlir told the directors they do a great job and thanked them for everything they have been doing.