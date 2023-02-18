While shouses have been around for years, only in the past decade have they gained in popularity — at least around Madison County.
There are now so many being built in the county that it is necessary to get a more precise definition of them in the county zoning regulations.
At Thursday’s meeting of the Madison County Joint Planning Commission, commissioners continued a discussion they began last November about what they think the regulations should entail. Their suggestions were noted by Heather McWhorter, the county’s zoning administrator.
McWhorter will bring back the suggestions to the joint planning commission for consideration at a future meeting. Then, commissioners can decide which suggestions they like and which they don’t before forwarding them to the Madison County Board of Commissioners for final consideration.
Many people are building shouses because, in theory, they are supposed to cost less. That’s because they can result in combining a shop and a house into one.
Steve Abler, one of the joint planning commissioners, said he has seen some shouses that look as though they could cost more than a house. In fact, he recently saw one go up that practically “looks like a Hilton,” with two stories and a fancy exterior next to a creek.
Then there are the other extremes, where they might look like an agricultural building with few windows.
“You got people who are living in less than 300 square feet,” Abler said. “To each their own, I say, but there are certain requirements for residential.”
The shouse also affects assessed valuations as the classification varies for an agricultural building and a residential dwelling.
That’s one of the things that people apparently like about them — the flexibility the county offers them.
Shouses may be built — at least in some rural zoning classifications — where a garage or shop aren’t, such as on a small plot.
While the lot might not be large enough to sustain an unattached garage or shed according to the regulations, it can allow for some residential dwellings, which the shouse technically is.
In fact, that type of use has upset some people living in rural settings. There might be a row of houses, then a person constructs a shouse on a smaller lot but only uses the shouse for storage like a shed, never actually intending it for living quarters.
One of the suggestions was to make sure that they contain a minimum of 900 square feet for residential, which is the minimum for a house in the country.
“I talked to one man who was living in an 8-foot-by-8-foot square roof and he put a kitchen on it,” Abler said. “He was happy it (the kitchen) didn’t freeze up during that last cold spell.”
Another idea was to have the applicants turn in a sketch. The sketch gives the builder flexibility, but it must reflect what actually was constructed.
“I don’t think it is really our concerns to get involved with the regulations that the carpenters and the people who build these building and what they have to comply,” Abler said. “That’s kind of out of our hands, such as 8-foot headroom.”
A sketch, however, gives freedom and enables the county to determine how much is residential and how much is shop for assessment purposes.
Other suggestions were to make sure they have electricity, water and sewer attachments and follow all federal and state regulations.
Another suggestion was to contact the Norfolk zoning office because it also has regulations concerning shouses. The city, however, has different building codes than rural areas.
Heather McWhorter, the county’s zoning administrator, said there also could be aesthetic requirements on them to blend in with the neighborhood.
There probably needs to be requirements for windows or doors. If there would be a fire, there needs to be a way to get out, she said.
It is hoped the suggestions can be reviewed again as early as the next meeting.