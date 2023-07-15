County fair features slew of animal shows

MADISON — A backdrop of heavy rain and occasional thunder Friday morning failed to dampen the motivation of hundreds who appeared at the 150th Madison County Fair and exhibitors who presented in the many 4-H animal shows.
4-H, a network of youth organizations based in the United States, aims to empower “nearly 6 million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime,” according to its website.
Terrie Dahlberg agreed, saying the skills learned through 4-H are not as commonly taught anymore.
“It’s been a great experience for them,” she said in reference to her three grandchildren who are enrolled in the program. “It teaches them responsibility and helps build their character, especially when something goes wrong. … They learn a lot through the projects they do.”
Her granddaughter Alisha — who participated in the horse show — detailed the value 4-H had given her.
“Just a lot of responsibility and helping people who you don’t think need it without an award is satisfying,” she said.
Alisha Dahlberg was judged by Chelsea Solich of Bartlett, a certified 4-H judge whose experience has mostly remained within the borders of Nebraska. Friday marked Solich’s second appearance at the county fair, and she said the show featured “great exhibitors.”
“Every time I come here, I bring the rain,” she joked.
The first few rounds of the show were based on functionality and appearance, while later rounds focused on riding techniques. All participants were given a ribbon, each tagged with their own meaning: Purple signaled exceptionality, blue represented a few mistakes and red indicated “structural deviations” plus additional errors.
As expected, a variance of hair and fur colors, sizes and personalities were in abundance in all of the animals featured during the Friday shows. The sheep and goat show, which was eventually postponed to 10 a.m. Friday, was ingrained with stubbornness on the part of the animals.
Six animals were chosen as the focal point of the 4-H shows: Horses, sheep and goat, cat, dog, companion animals like hamsters, and bucket calf. Results from the shows are expected to be released to the Daily News sometime next week, according to an event organizer.
The Madison County Fair’s 4-H shows continued Saturday with a beef show in the livestock arena and a poultry show in the small pets building.