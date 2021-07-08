The Madison County Fair continued the celebrations at the fairgrounds in earnest on Wednesday. New attractions provided entertainment for fairgoers on the second day of the greatest week in July.
Artists from across the county entered their work in open class exhibit contests displayed in the Octagon Building.
“I’ve visited other county fairs; Madison open class buildings is tops,” said Les Schulz, who has helped out with the open class exhibits for 15 years and serves as the superintendent of the Octagon Building where the exhibits are shown. “There’s too many things exactly, but it’s all the artwork that’s produced by any individual — I enjoy the production of it. Flowers are one of the better things that people bring in to the Madison County Fair.”
Entries ranged from flowers to paintings to food to Lego sets and more. The variety provided a little something for everyone.
Schulz said one reason flowers resonate with him is that his grandmother used to bring “oodles of flowers.”
Schulz is the grandson of Madison County Fair open class exhibit legend Esther Schulz and the son of longtime contributor Elaine Schulz. The pair of women each lend their names to one of two special prizes to be awarded on Sunday. The Esther Schulz Memorial honors the participant who enters the most exhibits to the fair, while the Elaine Schulz Memorial is awarded to participants in the open class categories of knitted or crocheted items.
“My grandmother used to bring things here, so it’s a tradition that’s going on,” Schulz said, choking back tears mid-sentence. “She was 103 when she passed; she was born in like 1890. She exhibited a number of items for almost 20 years herself. That’s the most anyone has ever done, and it’s a variety.”
Area school entries adorned the upper level of the Octagon Building with an array of mass-produced artworks that still manage to be distinct from each other with their youthful charm. Some children found other ways to entertain themselves in the building by speaking into the pedestal fans set up to keep the building cool.
The works provided a point of interest for many fairgoers who toured the building in rotating circles on either of the building’s floors.
“This building was hauled in about a half-mile away from here back in the early days,” Schulz said. “There were two of them — same big octagon buildings — that the farmers wanted to give and said, ‘You got it.’ ”
Just outside of the Octagon Building and across the field of micro-mini-golf panels where children intermittently navigated their putt-putt balls around toy obstacles was a pair of talents out of Nashville with Mobile Glass Studio.
The glass blowing demonstrations combined art with science in a way that was both informative and mesmerizing as they shaped such objects as vases, fish and even a human heart.
“Our colored glass, we call it frit,” said Mason Leach, an assistant with the demonstration. “It’s silica lactant soda glass and then different metal oxides make up the colors, so like copper makes green, gold is in our pinks, cobalt is in our blue.“
Heating the compounds to a point where they’re malleable is essential to the process.
“The furnace hits 2,100 degrees,” said Robert Immelo, who has been blowing glass for 11 years. “The last hour of the day is clear glass demonstrations, and we can reuse that as much as we like. It gets hot standing there, but on these overcast days it keeps us cool.”
Leach, Immelo’s assistant, said he is “kind of an apprentice” and that he only recently started working with glass.
Immelo got his start in a Portsmouth, Virginia, art studio under his then-professor who started the company.
“I would say the most challenging piece is always the coolest until you figure it out,” Immelo said. “The next piece that you try is the next coolest thing. We do a revolver gun that’s pretty cool; we’ll probably do one of those today.”
A caricature artist also set up at the fairgrounds, providing free portraits to fairgoers who stopped by.
From Kearney, Dirk Christensen’s QuickDraw Caricatures booth has been doing the county fair circuit for more than 31 years.
“This is my first time here at the Madison County Fair,” Christensen said. “I saw my first caricature artist at Knott’s Berry Farm in Los Angeles and always thought it was pretty cool. This guy had a big crowd watching him, and I thought, ‘Yeah, I could do that.’ ”
“Then 31 years ago I decided well, if people will pay me to do this, then I’ll let them, and so I took it to Art in the Park in Kearney and I’ve been pretty much every year since.”
Christensen started drawing caricature portraits when he was 10 years old and has kept with it since.
“I found that Richard Nixon was pretty easy to draw,” Christensen said with a laugh in between strokes of his pen. “He was president when I was a kid. I’ve had senators and coaches — Bob Devaney, Tom Osborne, Frank Solich, Scott Frost — I guess those are the most famous Nebraskans, aren’t they, the coaches?”
On the other end of the fairground, animal showing and livestock judging got underway after morning check-ins. U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, Nebraska’s congressman and ranking member on the House of Representatives Agriculture Committee, toured the grounds and met with members of the agricultural community.
Rep. Fortenberry also made an appearance at the opening night of official rodeo competitions, joining the crowd in watching cowboys and cowgirls tackle events from calf tying to barrel racing.
Petting zoos and Heart of America Shows carnival rides kept fairgoers of all ages entertained throughout the day as well.
The Madison County Fair continues through Sunday, July 11. Those planning to attend can still get tickets to concerts and rodeo competition on etix.com, at the Madison County Fair ticket office one hour before a performance or over the phone at 402-454-2144.