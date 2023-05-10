MADISON — Along with offering health insurance, Madison County offers its employees supplemental insurance programs that employees may choose.
Over the years, employees or insurance agents have requested the county offer these. Several years ago with a previous county board getting so many requests, the county board decided a company had to get at least 25% of the employees to sign up to offer it through payroll deduction.
On Tuesday, the Madison County Board of Commissioners met with Doug Hartner, the AFLAC agent serving the county, and Deb Sherlock, the Colonial Insurance agent serving the county.
While both companies have fallen below the 25% threshold, they each have relatively high participation numbers.
Both Hartner and Anne Pruss, county clerk, said they counted 34 employees enrolled in AFLAC. Sherlock said there are 15 employees who have Colonial Insurance from the county.
Some elected officials spoke about keeping the payroll deduction. Probably the biggest benefit is that it can be counted as a pretax deduction.
Sheriff Todd Volk said as competitive as it is hiring employees, it helps to have these types of insurance coverages available to prospective employees as a payroll deduction.
In addition, Pruss read concerns that had been passed along to her by employees. The concerns included such issues as not having agents respond when contacted or not getting payments from claims in a timely fashion.
In defense, the agents said sometimes they contact employees by phone or text and then don’t hear back.
In the end, the agents and county officials agreed that communication is key. The agents said they would work to try to improve that.
The county also voted to allow agents to talk to new hires for up to 30 minutes on county time to explain their products. Any meetings beyond that, however, must take place when the employee is not working, according to a motion that was passed 3-0.