Last month, a former member of the Madison County Joint Planning Commission offered food for thought during the public comment portion of the November meeting.
Larry Sinclair of Meadow Grove, who served eight years on the commission about 20 years ago, said he was upset with the county for charging him for a building permit for a house a second time when the house wasn’t completed within a year.
Sinclair said he and his wife decided to build a house on 18 acres. The permit wasn’t a problem, and the house met all the setbacks when they applied for the building permit. They paid for the permit, based on the square footage.
“A year later, I got a notice saying the building permit is coming due. You got to come in and renew and so I did,” Sinclair said.
Nothing had changed, yet the county wanted to charge him another $357 for the permit, he said.
The next week, Sinclair expressed similar comments to the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
“What I didn't expect was the zoning and planning department being so rigid on their regulations,” Sinclair said.
Regulation 703 states that a building permit will expire if the work isn’t completed within a year. Sinclair said the regulation needs to be more flexible or “thrown out completely because it's something that doesn't work the best in a rural environment.”
“It’s not just me running into it,” Sinclair responded. “There's been a lot of guys that have run up against 703 and they just pay twice, because then the problem goes away.”
Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, said the building permit is good for a year. It states that on the permit next to where people sign that the permit is good for a year.
McWhorter said the county also gave Sinclair another 90-day extension, which it can do if it appears the construction is nearing completion or there is a hardship.
McWhorter said she also had an opportunity to look into the history of building permits since those meetings.
McWhorter said in the eight years she has been working at the zoning office, seven permits have been renewed — not including Sinclair’s.
“I have extended the three months to each, and they all agreed to pay to renew, realizing the lack of progress was not a county issue to be solved,” McWhorter said.
“So out of 633 permits issued since 2014, only seven struggled and Mr. Sinclair is the only one to not accept accountability. When a permit is closed, a certificate of compliance must be signed by me and kept for issuance if requested. When a permit is not completed, it becomes necessary for (an assistant from the county) to make multiple trips to verify progress so we can get it closed and the certificate prepared,” McWhorter said.
If the zoning permits were allowed to remain open indefinitely, taxpayers would be building homes over a 20-year period anticipating retirement, which would place-hold those locations instead of allowing homes to be built and added to the tax roll in a timely manner, McWhorter said.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said he appreciated Sinclair’s comments and suggestions, including the need to alter the rule.
Uhlir said the county investigated his matter thoroughly and did additional research. The county has concluded that there isn’t a need to make any changes at this time, he said.